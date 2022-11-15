GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annawan 50, Rock Falls 41
Arcola 45, Fithian Oakwood 31
Athens 49, Pawnee 17
Aurora Central Catholic 52, Sandwich 23
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 67, Farina South Central 47
Benton 71, Marion 54
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 49, Reavis 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 46, Bloomington 40
Blue Ridge 36, Donovan 34
Breese Central 61, Hillsboro 40
Brimfield 44, Princeville 24
Burlington Central 59, Marengo 45
Chicago-University 37, Mather 15
Christopher 55, Salem 24
Clemente 36, Juarez 21
Clinton 36, Stanford Olympia 35
Columbia 40, Alton Marquette 30
DeKalb 60, Belvidere North 31
Dixon 44, Machesney Park Harlem 40
Englewood STEM 64, Woodlawn 7
Eureka 44, Decatur St. Teresa 42
Fairbury Prairie Central 68, East Peoria 45
Fieldcrest 62, Dwight 20
Fremd 52, Lake Zurich 44
Geneva 66, Sycamore 52
Glenbrook South 57, Highland Park 33
Granite City 59, Madison 26
Hinsdale South 49, Oswego 45
Homewood-Flossmoor 56, Crete-Monee 21
Illini Central 47, Springfield Lutheran 29
Illini West (Carthage) 27, Illini Bluffs 25
Johnsburg 49, Westlake 34
Joliet Central 49, Minooka 41
Joliet West 43, Joliet Catholic 40
Kaneland 48, Larkin 31
Kankakee Trinity Academy 29, Illinois Lutheran 19
Kelly 44, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30
Lake Forest 47, Antioch 14
Lanark Eastland 46, Lena-Winslow 33
Lincoln Way West 61, Providence 58
Manteno 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 30
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35
Metro-East Lutheran 47, Valmeyer 27
Monmouth-Roseville 52, Galva 20
Mounds Meridian 64, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 16
N. Posey, Ind. 65, Carmi White County 31
Neoga 53, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Newark 53, Plano 23
Orangeville 49, Morrison 26
Orion 53, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 43
Oswego East 59, Downers South 58
Ottawa Marquette 60, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 45
PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 48, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41
Palatine 54, Buffalo Grove 31
Palestine 51, Union (Dugger), Ind. 35
Paris 50, Rantoul 21
Peoria Heights (Quest) 54, LeRoy 51
Pinckneyville 81, Cairo 23
Plainfield Central 65, Wilmington 21
Pleasant Plains 31, Macomb 16
Pope County 62, Shawnee 21
Prospect 72, Marist 58
Raymond Lincolnwood 41, Bunker Hill 21
Reed-Custer 48, Grant Park 34
Roanoke-Benson 41, Lexington 31
Robinson 45, Dieterich 40
Sandburg 77, Rich Township 21
Seneca 37, Herscher 26
Serena 49, Hall 37
Sherrard 49, Knoxville 36
South County 49, Piasa Southwestern 20
St. Bede 48, Midland 41
Staunton 61, Greenfield-Northwestern 28
Thornwood 54, Stagg 38
Vernon Hills 45, Niles West 32
Warren 54, East Dubuque 48
Waterloo 60, Belleville East 34
West Chicago 43, Earlville 27
Westmont 51, Lisle 47
Willows 50, Mooseheart 25
Woodlawn 55, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 29
Woodstock Marian 44, Cary-Grove 40
York 78, St. Charles East 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
