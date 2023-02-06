BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 58, Franklin Co. 46

Augusta 65, Bishop Brossart 60

Barbourville 65, McCreary Central 59

Bell Co. 67, Clay Co. 62

Bowling Green 72, Barren Co. 63

Dawson Springs 52, Logan Co. 50, OT

East Carter 70, Elliott Co. 61

Edmonson Co. 67, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54

Eminence 73, Carroll Co. 62

Floyd Central 90, Martin County 84

Gallatin Co. 76, Henry Co. 45

Greenup Co. 66, West Carter 54

Hart Co. 85, Fort Knox 62

Hickman Co. 72, Fulton City 62

Hopkins Co. Central 72, Caldwell Co. 51

Jackson City 76, Owsley Co. 56

Jackson Co. 76, Powell Co. 70

Lou. Waggener 83, LKY (Louisville) 47

Marion Co. 51, Bullitt Central 43

Metcalfe Co. 77, Cumberland Co. 65

Model 58, Pendleton Co. 42

Ohio Co. 71, Whitesville Trinity 48

Owen Co. 71, Trimble Co. 48

Paris 84, Trinity Christian 61

Pike Co. Central 94, Phelps 36

Pineville 75, Oneida Baptist 66

Robertson County 85, St. Patrick 54

Ryle 69, Newport Central Catholic 62

South Oldham 80, Lou. DeSales 71

Southwestern 76, East Jessamine 64

Todd Co. Central 64, Russellville 61, OT

Washington Co. 62, Thomas Nelson 48

Woodford Co. 68, Western Hills 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Frankfort Christian vs. Lou. Brown, ccd.

