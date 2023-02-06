BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 58, Franklin Co. 46
Augusta 65, Bishop Brossart 60
Barbourville 65, McCreary Central 59
Bell Co. 67, Clay Co. 62
Bowling Green 72, Barren Co. 63
Dawson Springs 52, Logan Co. 50, OT
East Carter 70, Elliott Co. 61
Edmonson Co. 67, Allen Co.-Scottsville 54
Eminence 73, Carroll Co. 62
Floyd Central 90, Martin County 84
Gallatin Co. 76, Henry Co. 45
Greenup Co. 66, West Carter 54
Hart Co. 85, Fort Knox 62
Hickman Co. 72, Fulton City 62
Hopkins Co. Central 72, Caldwell Co. 51
Jackson City 76, Owsley Co. 56
Jackson Co. 76, Powell Co. 70
Lou. Waggener 83, LKY (Louisville) 47
Marion Co. 51, Bullitt Central 43
Metcalfe Co. 77, Cumberland Co. 65
Model 58, Pendleton Co. 42
Ohio Co. 71, Whitesville Trinity 48
Owen Co. 71, Trimble Co. 48
Paris 84, Trinity Christian 61
Pike Co. Central 94, Phelps 36
Pineville 75, Oneida Baptist 66
Robertson County 85, St. Patrick 54
Ryle 69, Newport Central Catholic 62
South Oldham 80, Lou. DeSales 71
Southwestern 76, East Jessamine 64
Todd Co. Central 64, Russellville 61, OT
Washington Co. 62, Thomas Nelson 48
Woodford Co. 68, Western Hills 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Frankfort Christian vs. Lou. Brown, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.