GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 16

Athens 53, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 20

Auburn 41, Riverton 37

Byron 44, Hall 26

Carlisle Co., Ky. 81, Cairo 29

Carlyle 45, Trenton Wesclin 39

Carmi White County 49, Goreville 42

Carterville 52, Vashon, Mo. 40

Chicago (Goode) 37, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 35

Chicago King 33, Richards 31

Christopher 62, Mounds Meridian 30

Columbia 63, Granite City 35

Crown Point, Ind. 81, Kenwood 76, 2OT

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35, El Paso-Gridley 30

Edwardsville 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 23

Erie/Prophetstown 44, Bureau Valley 27

Eureka 56, Colfax Ridgeview 38

Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Monticello 32

Farmington 58, Wethersfield 19

Farmington Central 0, South Fulton 0

Fieldcrest 49, Lexington 21

Freeport 38, Belvidere 31

Galena 57, Forreston 24

Gallatin County 49, Vienna 33

Gilman Iroquois West 44, S. Newton, Ind. 28

Glenbard West 60, Metea Valley 40

Glenbrook North 61, Riverside-Brookfield 45

Herscher 46, Kankakee Grace Christian 27

Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 41, Islamic Foundation 30

Hyde Park 69, Lindblom 36

Illini West (Carthage) 63, Monmouth-Roseville 42

Illinois Lutheran 39, Calumet Christian, Ind. 21

Illinois Valley Central 57, Pontiac 53

Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Wheaton Academy 31

Keokuk, Iowa 57, Midwest Central 39

Machesney Park Harlem 61, St. Bede 34

Marist 71, Woodstock Marian 25

Mascoutah 52, Greenville 31

Massac County 56, Carbondale 46

Mattoon 68, Decatur MacArthur 35

Mendon Unity 65, Macomb 33

Milford 35, Donovan 14

Montini 73, Latin 47

Pana 57, Sullivan 28

Peoria Notre Dame 59, Elmwood 37

Peotone 55, Momence 15

Petersburg PORTA 50, Maroa-Forsyth 35

Pleasant Plains 37, Springfield Lutheran 33

Rock Island 51, Kankakee 36

Round Lake 49, Maine East 24

Shelbyville 65, Martinsville 19

St. Elmo 54, Stewardson-Strasburg 49

St. Ignatius 49, New Trier 48

St. Viator 60, Rockford Auburn 36

Stanford Olympia 70, Rantoul 22

Stevenson 37, Downers North 28

Stillman Valley 51, Polo 41

Tolono Unity 45, Bloomington Central Catholic 44

Tremont 54, Downs Tri-Valley 39

Batavia MLK Tournament=

Buffalo Grove 63, Vernon Hills 45

Conant 39, Yorkville 30

Geneva 42, Lake Zurich 37

Glenbard North 47, Addison Trail 32

Lake Park 58, Niles North 23

Lyons 63, Batavia 55

Naperville Neuqua Valley 67, Bartlett 26

Prospect 56, South Elgin 49

Schaumburg 47, Kaneland 16

St. Charles North 48, Palatine 42

Sycamore 56, Hampshire 24

Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Niles West 29

Benet/Montini Tournament=

Bolingbrook 49, Joliet West 44

Fenwick 73, Hersey 37

Homewood-Flossmoor 70, Rolling Meadows 29

Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, Waukesha West, Wis. 30

Loyola 66, Lincoln Way West 49

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 44, River Forest Trinity 29

Wheaton North 44, Mother McAuley 42

Elverado Tournament=

Centralia Christ Our Rock 55, Johnston City 39

Century 57, Bluford Webber 54

Pope County 68, Elverado 48

Highland Tournament=

Belleville West 61, Salem 31

Collinsville 54, Hillsboro 42

O'Fallon 49, Teutopolis 36

Okawville 43, Triad 23

Kewanee MLK Tournament=

Geneseo 67, Kewanee 13

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Biggsville West Central 44, Monmouth United 37

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 44, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 42

Little Ten Conference Tournament=

Kirkland Hiawatha 20, DePue 17

Somonauk 46, Indian Creek 42

Macoupin County Tournament=

North-Mac 34, Piasa Southwestern 31

National Trail Conference Tournament=

Altamont 56, Dieterich 52

Brownstown - St. Elmo 54, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 49

Neoga 48, North Clay 36

Tri-County Conference Tournament=

Ottawa Marquette 54, Dwight 34

Roanoke-Benson 39, Putnam County 38

Vermilion County Tournament=

Armstrong 59, Westville 29

Hoopeston Area High School 32, Bismarck-Henning 19

