GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 56, Villa Grove/Heritage 16
Athens 53, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 20
Auburn 41, Riverton 37
Byron 44, Hall 26
Carlisle Co., Ky. 81, Cairo 29
Carlyle 45, Trenton Wesclin 39
Carmi White County 49, Goreville 42
Carterville 52, Vashon, Mo. 40
Chicago (Goode) 37, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 35
Chicago King 33, Richards 31
Christopher 62, Mounds Meridian 30
Columbia 63, Granite City 35
Crown Point, Ind. 81, Kenwood 76, 2OT
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35, El Paso-Gridley 30
Edwardsville 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 23
Erie/Prophetstown 44, Bureau Valley 27
Eureka 56, Colfax Ridgeview 38
Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Monticello 32
Farmington 58, Wethersfield 19
Farmington Central 0, South Fulton 0
Fieldcrest 49, Lexington 21
Freeport 38, Belvidere 31
Galena 57, Forreston 24
Gallatin County 49, Vienna 33
Gilman Iroquois West 44, S. Newton, Ind. 28
Glenbard West 60, Metea Valley 40
Glenbrook North 61, Riverside-Brookfield 45
Herscher 46, Kankakee Grace Christian 27
Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 41, Islamic Foundation 30
Hyde Park 69, Lindblom 36
Illini West (Carthage) 63, Monmouth-Roseville 42
Illinois Lutheran 39, Calumet Christian, Ind. 21
Illinois Valley Central 57, Pontiac 53
Kankakee (McNamara) 38, Wheaton Academy 31
Keokuk, Iowa 57, Midwest Central 39
Machesney Park Harlem 61, St. Bede 34
Marist 71, Woodstock Marian 25
Mascoutah 52, Greenville 31
Massac County 56, Carbondale 46
Mattoon 68, Decatur MacArthur 35
Mendon Unity 65, Macomb 33
Milford 35, Donovan 14
Montini 73, Latin 47
Pana 57, Sullivan 28
Peoria Notre Dame 59, Elmwood 37
Peotone 55, Momence 15
Petersburg PORTA 50, Maroa-Forsyth 35
Pleasant Plains 37, Springfield Lutheran 33
Rock Island 51, Kankakee 36
Round Lake 49, Maine East 24
Shelbyville 65, Martinsville 19
St. Elmo 54, Stewardson-Strasburg 49
St. Ignatius 49, New Trier 48
St. Viator 60, Rockford Auburn 36
Stanford Olympia 70, Rantoul 22
Stevenson 37, Downers North 28
Stillman Valley 51, Polo 41
Tolono Unity 45, Bloomington Central Catholic 44
Tremont 54, Downs Tri-Valley 39
Batavia MLK Tournament=
Buffalo Grove 63, Vernon Hills 45
Conant 39, Yorkville 30
Geneva 42, Lake Zurich 37
Glenbard North 47, Addison Trail 32
Lake Park 58, Niles North 23
Lyons 63, Batavia 55
Naperville Neuqua Valley 67, Bartlett 26
Prospect 56, South Elgin 49
Schaumburg 47, Kaneland 16
St. Charles North 48, Palatine 42
Sycamore 56, Hampshire 24
Wheaton Warrenville South 52, Niles West 29
Benet/Montini Tournament=
Bolingbrook 49, Joliet West 44
Fenwick 73, Hersey 37
Homewood-Flossmoor 70, Rolling Meadows 29
Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, Waukesha West, Wis. 30
Loyola 66, Lincoln Way West 49
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 44, River Forest Trinity 29
Wheaton North 44, Mother McAuley 42
Elverado Tournament=
Centralia Christ Our Rock 55, Johnston City 39
Century 57, Bluford Webber 54
Pope County 68, Elverado 48
Highland Tournament=
Belleville West 61, Salem 31
Collinsville 54, Hillsboro 42
O'Fallon 49, Teutopolis 36
Okawville 43, Triad 23
Kewanee MLK Tournament=
Geneseo 67, Kewanee 13
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Biggsville West Central 44, Monmouth United 37
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 44, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 42
Little Ten Conference Tournament=
Kirkland Hiawatha 20, DePue 17
Somonauk 46, Indian Creek 42
Macoupin County Tournament=
North-Mac 34, Piasa Southwestern 31
National Trail Conference Tournament=
Altamont 56, Dieterich 52
Brownstown - St. Elmo 54, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 49
Neoga 48, North Clay 36
Tri-County Conference Tournament=
Ottawa Marquette 54, Dwight 34
Roanoke-Benson 39, Putnam County 38
Vermilion County Tournament=
Armstrong 59, Westville 29
Hoopeston Area High School 32, Bismarck-Henning 19
