GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Betty Fairfax High School 96, Sierra Linda 15

Buckeye 68, Phoenix Washington 29

Campo Verde 52, Casteel High School 45

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 64, Scottsdale Chaparral 49

Douglas 50, Sahuarita 47

Eagar Round Valley 52, Keams Canyon Hopi 27

Flagstaff Coconino 51, Cottonwood Mingus 47

Ft. Thomas 53, Superior 20

Gilbert Leading Edge 75, Phoenix Valley Lutheran 21

Glendale 29, Glendale Independence 27

Glendale Deer Valley 64, Peoria 30

Goodyear Millenium 62, Desert Edge 27

Higley 53, Casa Grande 32

Joseph City 58, Cibecue 49

Lincoln 52, Phoenix School-Deaf 9

Nogales 52, Vail Cienega 41

North Valley Christian Academy 49, Mayer 33

Paradise Valley 48, Glendale Arizona IHS 41

Patagonia 40, San Simon 23

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 82, Glendale Apollo 24

Phoenix Country Day 71, Mountainside 16

Phoenix Moon Valley 53, Yuma 42

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 50, Williams Field 48

Phoenix North Canyon 51, Phoenix Central 48

Raymond S. Kellis 48, Peoria Centennial 37

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 63, Phoenix Horizon 27

Scottsdale Notre Dame 69, Youngker High School 29

Seligman 45, Salome 18

Sierra Vista Buena 56, Tucson Desert View 15

Tempe McClintock 77, Metro Tech 21

Tucson Catalina Foothills 70, Tucson Arizona IRHS 50

Tucson Palo Verde 63, Tucson Santa Rita 43

Tucson Salpointe 72, Rio Rico 20

Valley Vista 61, Tolleson 19

Wellton Antelope 45, Anthem Prep 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Basis Charter -Flagstaff vs. Shonto, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

