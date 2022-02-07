GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boothbay Region 46, Buckfield 28

Foxcroft Academy 38, Dexter Regional 32

Greely 52, Freeport 42

Houlton 56, Central Aroostook 28

Madison Area Memorial 41, Mountain Valley 26

Maine Central Institute 53, Belfast Area 26

Marshwood 47, Kennebunk 29

Old Orchard Beach 50, Cape Elizabeth 27

Portland 43, Deering 31

Rangeley Lakes Regional 67, St. Dominic Regional 50

Van Buren District 63, Washburn District 26

Waterville Senior 46, John Bapst Memorial 25

Waynflete 41, Sacopee Valley 26

Wells 53, Yarmouth 28

Winthrop 57, Kents Hill 23

York 43, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

