GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 62, Akr. Buchtel 10

Amanda-Clearcreek 37, Baltimore Liberty Union 33

Amherst Steele 62, Lorain Clearview 23

Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Creston Norwayne 19

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51, Piqua 16

Belmont Union Local 69, Bellaire 33

Belpre 60, New Matamoras Frontier 47

Berlin Center Western Reserve 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37

Berlin Hiland 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36

Blanchester 52, Georgetown 31

Bristol 66, Kinsman Badger 29

Can. Cent. Cath. 64, Kidron Cent. Christian 6

Canfield S. Range 41, Girard 35

Castalia Margaretta 53, Huron 35

Chardon 59, Burton Berkshire 40

Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37

Cin. Woodward 64, Cin. Western Hills 24

Circleville 50, Washington C.H. 36

Cle. St. Joseph 45, Rocky River 39

Dublin Coffman 54, Cols. Northland 19

Eastlake North 58, Bedford 16

Elmore Woodmore 48, Port Clinton 17

Elyria Cath. 58, Grafton Midview 45

Fairfield 79, W. Union 57

Franklin Furnace Green 54, Portsmouth Clay 40

Garrettsville Garfield 48, Brookfield 44

Granville Christian 55, Cols. Independence 45

Granville Christian 56, Shekinah Christian 22

Grove City Christian 38, Cols. Wellington 33

Hanoverton United 77, Leetonia 40

Haviland Wayne Trace 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 20

Holland Springfield 55, Maumee 30

Howard E. Knox 64, Crestline 17

Ironton St. Joseph 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17

Jackson 51, Albany Alexander 43

Kirtland 33, Chagrin Falls 28

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Zanesville Maysville 31

Linsly, W.Va. 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53

Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Streetsboro 63

Martins Ferry 48, Cambridge 37

Massillon Perry 67, Medina Buckeye 20

McArthur Vinton County 66, Chillicothe 44

Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Mt. Vernon 43

Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Manchester 43

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 39

Norton 48, Akr. Coventry 11

Oak Hill 50, Bidwell River Valley 40

Oberlin Firelands 52, Milan Edison 41

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Ashtabula St. John 39

Painesville Harvey 36, Cornerstone Christian 26

Painesville Riverside 51, Chardon NDCL 46

Peebles 50, Lynchburg-Clay 42

Peninsula Woodridge 58, Akr. Springfield 41

Poland Seminary 58, Hubbard 30

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Latham Western 35

RULH 65, Cin. Oyler 40

Richmond Edison 51, E. Liverpool 50

Rootstown 61, Alliance 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Seaman N. Adams 50

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, W. Liberty-Salem 28

Struthers 51, Niles McKinley 27

Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Johnstown 38

Thomas Worthington 52, Hilliard Darby 40

Thornville Sheridan 66, Warsaw River View 18

Tipp City Bethel 49, Carlisle 43

Tol. Bowsher 65, Metamora Evergreen 49

Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Tol. Whitmer 50

Tol. Christian 61, N. Baltimore 22

Vincent Warren 63, Logan 29

Warren Howland 68, Warren Harding 32

Waverly 39, McDermott Scioto NW 34

Wellington 43, New London 17

Westerville Cent. 65, Galloway Westland 30

Wheelersburg 55, S. Webster 47

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 47

Yellow Springs 45, Legacy Christian 38

Youngs. Liberty 65, Warren Champion 35

Youngs. Valley Christian 45, E. Palestine 29

Zanesville Rosecrans 49, Caldwell 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Portsmouth vs. Chesapeake, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

