GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 62, Akr. Buchtel 10
Amanda-Clearcreek 37, Baltimore Liberty Union 33
Amherst Steele 62, Lorain Clearview 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 49, Creston Norwayne 19
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 51, Piqua 16
Belmont Union Local 69, Bellaire 33
Belpre 60, New Matamoras Frontier 47
Berlin Center Western Reserve 43, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37
Berlin Hiland 49, Magnolia Sandy Valley 36
Blanchester 52, Georgetown 31
Bristol 66, Kinsman Badger 29
Can. Cent. Cath. 64, Kidron Cent. Christian 6
Canfield S. Range 41, Girard 35
Castalia Margaretta 53, Huron 35
Chardon 59, Burton Berkshire 40
Chesterland W. Geauga 61, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 37
Cin. Woodward 64, Cin. Western Hills 24
Circleville 50, Washington C.H. 36
Cle. St. Joseph 45, Rocky River 39
Dublin Coffman 54, Cols. Northland 19
Eastlake North 58, Bedford 16
Elmore Woodmore 48, Port Clinton 17
Elyria Cath. 58, Grafton Midview 45
Fairfield 79, W. Union 57
Franklin Furnace Green 54, Portsmouth Clay 40
Garrettsville Garfield 48, Brookfield 44
Granville Christian 55, Cols. Independence 45
Granville Christian 56, Shekinah Christian 22
Grove City Christian 38, Cols. Wellington 33
Hanoverton United 77, Leetonia 40
Haviland Wayne Trace 36, Lima Cent. Cath. 20
Holland Springfield 55, Maumee 30
Howard E. Knox 64, Crestline 17
Ironton St. Joseph 66, Portsmouth Sciotoville 17
Jackson 51, Albany Alexander 43
Kirtland 33, Chagrin Falls 28
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Zanesville Maysville 31
Linsly, W.Va. 66, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53
Lodi Cloverleaf 69, Streetsboro 63
Martins Ferry 48, Cambridge 37
Massillon Perry 67, Medina Buckeye 20
McArthur Vinton County 66, Chillicothe 44
Millersburg W. Holmes 53, Mt. Vernon 43
Mowrystown Whiteoak 56, Manchester 43
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 48, N. Lewisburg Triad 39
Norton 48, Akr. Coventry 11
Oak Hill 50, Bidwell River Valley 40
Oberlin Firelands 52, Milan Edison 41
Orwell Grand Valley 59, Ashtabula St. John 39
Painesville Harvey 36, Cornerstone Christian 26
Painesville Riverside 51, Chardon NDCL 46
Peebles 50, Lynchburg-Clay 42
Peninsula Woodridge 58, Akr. Springfield 41
Poland Seminary 58, Hubbard 30
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Latham Western 35
RULH 65, Cin. Oyler 40
Richmond Edison 51, E. Liverpool 50
Rootstown 61, Alliance 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Seaman N. Adams 50
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, W. Liberty-Salem 28
Struthers 51, Niles McKinley 27
Sugar Grove Berne Union 44, Johnstown 38
Thomas Worthington 52, Hilliard Darby 40
Thornville Sheridan 66, Warsaw River View 18
Tipp City Bethel 49, Carlisle 43
Tol. Bowsher 65, Metamora Evergreen 49
Tol. Cent. Cath. 59, Tol. Whitmer 50
Tol. Christian 61, N. Baltimore 22
Vincent Warren 63, Logan 29
Warren Howland 68, Warren Harding 32
Waverly 39, McDermott Scioto NW 34
Wellington 43, New London 17
Westerville Cent. 65, Galloway Westland 30
Wheelersburg 55, S. Webster 47
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, New Boston Glenwood 47
Yellow Springs 45, Legacy Christian 38
Youngs. Liberty 65, Warren Champion 35
Youngs. Valley Christian 45, E. Palestine 29
Zanesville Rosecrans 49, Caldwell 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Portsmouth vs. Chesapeake, ppd.
