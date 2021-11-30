BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop England 39, Summerville 35
Carolina Forest 59, North Myrtle Beach 55
Catawba Ridge 71, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 53
Central 76, Lewisville 45
Chapman 66, Boiling Springs 41
Clover 54, Union County 42
Fox Creek 47, Saluda 33
James Island 52, Wando 38
Marlboro County 66, Marion 61
South Pointe Christian 59, Carolina Christian Cavaliers 44
Southside 68, High Point Academy 62
Spartanburg Christian 75, Broome 42
West Florence 62, Lake City 52
Westside 75, Pendleton 36
Whitmire 57, Richard Winn Academy 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/