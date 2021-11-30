BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop England 39, Summerville 35

Carolina Forest 59, North Myrtle Beach 55

Catawba Ridge 71, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 53

Central 76, Lewisville 45

Chapman 66, Boiling Springs 41

Clover 54, Union County 42

Fox Creek 47, Saluda 33

James Island 52, Wando 38

Marlboro County 66, Marion 61

South Pointe Christian 59, Carolina Christian Cavaliers 44

Southside 68, High Point Academy 62

Spartanburg Christian 75, Broome 42

West Florence 62, Lake City 52

Westside 75, Pendleton 36

Whitmire 57, Richard Winn Academy 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

