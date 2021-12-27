GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 54, Erie/Prophetstown 26
Algonquin (Jacobs) 53, Glenbard South 29
Antioch 37, Wheaton Academy 30
Aurora Central Catholic 58, Rockford Jefferson 49
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 74, Casey-Westfield 22
Bismarck-Henning 43, Fithian Oakwood 36
Brooks Academy 58, Wethersfield 43
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 59, Morgan Park 43
Chicago Ag Science 39, Ridgewood 31
Crete-Monee 53, Stagg 52
Dieterich 49, Casey-Westfield 11
Dieterich 56, Arcola 46
Dixon 41, Sandwich 13
DuQuoin 41, Hamilton County 38
Earlville 59, DePue 13
Galesburg 57, Olney (Richland County) 31
Galesburg 65, Altamont 56
Glenbard West 51, Oak Forest 34
Goreville 34, Marion 25
Henry 33, Grant Park 17
Hillcrest 63, Rich Township 42
Hillcrest 78, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 51
Hillsboro 67, Heyworth 18
Hononegah 77, Lake Forest 32
Illini West (Carthage) 64, Hamilton 28
Illini West (Carthage) 64, West Hancock 28
Kelly 34, Woodlawn 25
Lake Zurich 65, Deerfield 63
Lincoln-Way East 58, Glenbard East 25
Marist 62, Lake Zurich 44
Marist 67, Lincoln Way West 60
Monmouth-Roseville 54, Moline 35
Monmouth-Roseville 58, Peoria Heights (Quest) 28
Morrison 58, Bureau Valley 19
Mount Vernon 69, Herrin 41
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 64, Athens 40
Naperville North 61, Taft 13
Nazareth def. Rockford Auburn, forfeit
Newton 35, Brownstown - St. Elmo 33
Olney (Richland County) 64, Effingham St. Anthony 58
Pana 68, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 32
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Chatham Glenwood 30
Peoria (H.S.) 77, East Peoria 13
Peotone 54, Beecher 43
Petersburg PORTA 70, Pawnee 23
Plainfield South 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 44
Rockford Guilford 60, Lanark Eastland 34
Rockford Guilford 64, Rockford Christian 38
Rockford Lutheran 49, Rochelle 35
Rockridge 60, Wethersfield 25
Rockridge 74, Brooks Academy 44
Sandburg 71, West Chicago 9
South Beloit 33, Harvard 24
South Elgin 57, Buffalo Grove 43
Springfield 51, Champaign Centennial 23
St. Charles North 55, Moline 54
St. Laurence 67, Blue Island Eisenhower 17
Stagg 68, Morgan Park Academy 54
Stevenson 50, Lake Park 25
Stillman Valley 47, Rock Island Alleman 33
Stillman Valley 60, Sterling Newman 10
Tolono Unity 46, N. Vermillion, Ind. 34
Villa Grove/Heritage 48, Armstrong 21
West Carroll 45, Yorkville Christian 29
Wheaton North 60, Willowbrook 50
Whitney Young 68, Huntley 30
Amboy Tournament=
Indian Creek 49, Somonauk 38
Beardstown Tournament=
Abingdon 77, Illini Central 23
Athens 52, Liberty 21
Carlinville Tournament=
Nokomis 33, Carlinville 21
South County 55, Raymond Lincolnwood 9
Christ Our Rock Lutheran Tournament=
Greenville 43, Elverado 28
Trenton Wesclin 46, Carbondale 13
Elmwood Park Tournament=
Maine East 47, Northside Prep 36
Fairfield Tournament=
Carmi White County 32, Lawrenceville 16
Edwards County 35, Mt. Carmel 23
Eldorado 56, Woodlawn 50
Fairfield 39, Gallatin County 16
Fairfield 57, Mounds Meridian 21
Flora 48, Eldorado 44
Flora 48, Woodlawn 37
Mounds Meridian 63, Gallatin County 55
Mt. Carmel 51, Murphysboro 14
Wayne City 46, Lawrenceville 37
Lisle Tournament=
IC Catholic 52, Reed-Custer 15
Mascoutah Tournament=
Breese Central 60, East St. Louis 52
Breese Mater Dei 53, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 9
Mascoutah 47, Nashville 36
McCluer, Mo. 52, O'Fallon 35
Okawville 49, Highland 29
Monticello Tournament=
Clinton 72, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13
Colfax Ridgeview 33, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 25
Tuscola 60, Stark County 12
Princeville Tournament=
Tremont 61, Princeville 56
Tremont 63, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 39
Red Bud Tournament=
Roxana 32, East Alton-Wood River 26
Saint Viator Tournament=
Prospect 61, Chicago Resurrection 46
State Farm Tournament=
Annawan 51, Rockford Lutheran 49
Camp Point Central 53, Stanford Olympia 37
Carmel 51, Richwoods 28
Geneseo 67, Normal West 42
Mother McAuley 37, Wheaton Warrenville South 31
Normal Community 2, Plainfield North 0
Normal University 50, St. Joseph-Ogden 40
Paris 63, Kankakee (McNamara) 28
Sherrard 40, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 34
Washington 52, Rochester 32
Winnebago 80, Riverdale 19
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/