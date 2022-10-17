PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Auburn def. Plattsmouth, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12

Centennial def. Superior, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24

Columbus def. Lincoln High, 25-16, 25-23, 25-23

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12

David City def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-22

Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23

Grand Island def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-8, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18

Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26

Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15, 25-17

Niobrara/Verdigre def. Neligh-Oakdale, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 25-12

North Central def. Boyd County, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17

Pierce def. O'Neill, 25-13, 25-15, 25-16

Stuart def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 26-24, 25-11, 25-16

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Pleasanton, 25-11, 25-23, 27-25

Sutton def. Milford, 25-19, 25-20

Thayer Central def. Heartland, 25-22, 25-15

Cozad Triangular=

Cozad def. Elm Creek, 25-22, 25-21, 25-17

Creek Valley Triangular=

Bayard def. Creek Valley, 25-9, 25-11

Bayard def. Mitchell, 25-12, 25-18

Mitchell def. Creek Valley, 25-20, 25-14

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Giltner def. McCool Junction, 25-12, 25-16

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Meridian, 25-19, 22-25, 25-15, 25-14

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Bloomfield def. Randolph, 25-23, 24-25, 25-21, 25-18

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Tri County Northeast, 20-25, 25-8, 25-22, 25-19

Winnebago def. Walthill, 25-18, 25-20, 25-16

Quarterfinal=

Plainview def. Wausa, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Ponca def. Winside, 25-22, 25-13

Wakefield def. Hartington-Newcastle, 25-21, 26-24

Semifinal=

Winside def. Homer, 25-11, 25-11

Metro Conference Tournament=

Pool A=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Bellevue East, 25-9, 25-11

Papillion-LaVista South def. Buena Vista, 25-1, 25-2

Pool B=

Bellevue West def. Omaha Burke, 25-17, 25-21

Bellevue West def. Omaha South, 25-8, 25-9

Papillion-LaVista def. Bellevue West, 25-13, 25-19

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha Burke, 25-13, 25-16

Papillion-LaVista def. Omaha South, 25-6, 25-8

Pool C=

Millard North def. Omaha Central, 25-9, 25-16

Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-6, 25-10

Omaha Central def. Omaha North, 25-8, 25-14

Omaha Westside def. Millard North, 25-15, 25-22

Omaha Westside def. Omaha Central, 25-2, 25-9

Pool D=

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Benson, 25-10, 25-14

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Northwest, 25-16, 25-13

Gretna def. Omaha Benson, 25-7, 25-9

Gretna def. Omaha Northwest, 25-11, 25-12

Pool E=

Omaha Marian def. Millard West, 25-21, 32-30

Omaha Marian def. Omaha Bryan, 25-8, 25-3

Omaha Marian def. Westview, 25-5, 25-2

Mid States Conference Tournament=

Battle Creek def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-22, 25-20

RPAC Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

West=

Hitchcock County def. Maxwell, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19

Semifinal=

Southwest def. Cambridge, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, 15-12

Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Shelton def. Deshler, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15

