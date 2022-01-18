BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buckeye 67, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 55

El Mirage Dysart 83, Yuma 51

Flagstaff Northland Prep 64, Sedona Red Rock 43

Glendale Prep 45, Scottsdale Prep 36

Horizon Honors 75, Sequoia Pathway 52

Mica Mountain 77, Tempe Marcos de Niza 72

North Valley Christian Academy 70, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 27

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 78, Mohave Valley River Valley 21

Phoenix Greenway 70, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 34

Phoenix Sunnyslope 73, Phoenix Desert Vista 61

Prescott 71, Bradshaw Mountain 42

San Tan Charter 66, Arete-Mesa Prep 55

Scottsdale Christian 54, Phoenix Christian 38

St. Johns 65, Ganado 41

Tanque Verde 62, Safford 53

Tempe McClintock 69, Higley 66

Trivium Prep 73, Heritage Academy - Laveen 27

Tucson Desert Christian 55, San Miguel 24

Tucson Sahuaro 74, Tucson Palo Verde 62

Tucson Salpointe 66, Tucson Cholla 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elfrida Valley vs. Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, ccd.

Highland Prep vs. NFL YET College Prep Academy, ccd.

Scottsdale Saguaro vs. Tempe Marcos de Niza, ccd.

Tucson Salpointe vs. Nogales, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

