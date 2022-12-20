GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 58, Kennedy 52
Arlington 65, Mountlake Terrace 30
Camas 60, Kentwood 32
Cascade Christian 34, Fife 28
Columbia (White Salmon) 46, Trout Lake 38
Everett 49, Edmonds-Woodway 28
Kalama 41, Castle Rock 31
Olympia 66, St. Paul, Calif. 55
Redmond 60, Bellevue 58
South Whidbey 38, East Jefferson Co-op 32
Nike Interstate Shootout=
Navy=
North Salem, Ore. 37, Battle Ground 31
Red=
St. Mary's Academy, Ore. 57, R.A. Long 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington-Edison vs. Squalicum, ccd.
Ellensburg vs. Clarkston, ccd.
