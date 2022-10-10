PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aitkin def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-23, 25-13, 25-23

Alden-Conger def. United South Central, 25-15, 25-16, 25-6

Belle Plaine def. Tri-City United, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12

Benilde-St. Margaret's def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-15, 25-14, 25-11

Big Lake def. Zimmerman, 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 15-10

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Royalton, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13

Buffalo def. Edina, 25-22, 11-25, 25-19, 25-20

Byron def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-18, 25-20, 25-15

Chanhassen def. Jordan, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

Chesterton Academy def. Minnesota Academy for the Deaf, 24-26, 25-17, 30-28, 25-21

Cleveland def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-17, 25-14, 25-14

Climax/Fisher def. Red Lake County, 25-12, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18

Cook County def. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 3-1

Dawson-Boyd def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-15

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. East Grand Forks, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-20

Eagan def. Eastview, 23-25, 25-22, 25-15, 14-3

Foley def. Pillager, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

Grafton, N.D. def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 3-0

Greenway def. Rock Ridge, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-11

Hayfield def. Triton, 25-13, 26-24, 25-21

Henning def. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 25-2, 25-21, 25-10

Hermantown def. Carlton, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 25-12

Hutchinson def. Providence Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19

Jackson County Central def. Martin County West, 25-13, 25-14, 25-14

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

La Crescent def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-23, 22-25, 25-6, 25-14

Lake Park-Audubon def. Pelican Rapids, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-25, 18-16

Luverne def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 26-24, 25-13, 20-25, 16-25, 18-16

Minneapolis Henry def. Minneapolis Edison, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21

Minneapolis Roosevelt def. South St. Paul, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-22

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta def. Osakis, 26-24, 25-18, 25-15

Mound Westonka def. Richfield, 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

Mounds View def. Elk River, 25-20, 21-25, 15-25, 31-29, 15-7

NCEUH def. Crookston, 25-17, 25-15, 25-14

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. North Woods, 25-17, 25-9, 25-19

New Life Academy def. United Christian, 25-13, 25-15, 25-5

New Ulm Cathedral def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-11, 25-13, 25-10

New Ulm def. Waseca, -3-1

New York Mills def. Parkers Prairie, 25-23, 25-20, 26-24

Orono def. Maranatha Christian, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19

PACT Charter def. Kaleidoscope Charter, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

Pipestone def. Murray County Central, 25-17, 25-14, 25-20

Proctor def. Mesabi East, 3-0

Red Lake Falls def. Stephen-Argyle, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 25-20

Rochester Century def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13

Rush City def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-16, 25-19

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's def. Nicollet, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14

Sleepy Eye def. St. Clair, 3-0

Southland def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-11, 26-24, 25-15

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Springfield def. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-13, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22

St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-13, 25-22, 30-28

St. Paul Academy def. Breck, 25-15, 19-25, 25-27, 25-21, 15-5

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Como Park, 19-25, 25-6, 25-14, 25-15

St. Paul Humboldt def. St. Paul Harding, 25-20, 19-25, 28-26, 25-15

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Park Rapids, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13

Warroad def. Bagley, 3-0

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Maple River, 25-15, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23

Wayzata def. Minnetonka, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16

West Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 21-25, 25-14, 25-13, 26-24

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you