BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville Christian Academy 55, Macon-East 51
Athens 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 44
Austin 64, Ramsay 55
Brooks 47, Lauderdale County 46
Carver-Birmingham 40, Central-Phenix City 37
Edgewood Academy 64, Crenshaw Christian Academy 22
Elkmont 66, Central-Florence 63
Enterprise 59, Oak Mountain 47
Fairfield 64, Minor 41
Fairhope 92, Vigor 68
Faith Christian 75, Glencoe 65
Fyffe 60, Hokes Bluff 59
Jasper 82, Bessemer City 45
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 50, Waterloo 21
Midfield 71, Oxford 64
Montgomery Academy 68, Notasulga 37
Mountain Brook 51, Tuscaloosa County 28
Northshore, La. 58, Saraland 39
Pike Road 62, Loachapoka 41
Pinson Valley 94, Blount 61
Prattville 77, Gadsden 47
Prattville Christian Academy 52, B. T. Washington Magnet 40
Sidney Lanier 77, Dadeville 75
Southeastern 44, West End 39
Sparkman 74, Faith Academy 28
Clements Thanksgiving Tournament=
Decatur Heritage 71, Tanner 65
Whitesburg Christian 51, Lexington 49
Wilson 39, Clements 30
Coach Mike Dean Turkey Shootout=
Round 1=
Albertville 56, Lawrence County 45
Springville 83, DAR 54
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Classic=
John Carroll Catholic 75, Priceville 56
Marx Optical Thanksgiving Tournament=
Randolph School 72, Danville 46
Monroe County Tournament=
J.F. Shields 59, Excel 57
Monroe County 73, J.U. Blacksher 37
Thompson Thanksgiving Invitational=
Auburn 69, Charles Henderson 65
Briarwood Christian 60, Pensacola, Fla. 37
Hewitt-Trussville 52, Northridge 39
Thompson 51, Daphne 48
Tournament Game=
Boaz 83, Sylvania 31
West Limestone 54, Brewer 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Houston County vs. Slocomb, ccd.
Marion County vs. Covenant Christian, ccd.
