GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bluestem 59, Dexter 22
Burlingame 68, Bishop Seabury Academy 25
Burlington 44, Council Grove 42
Cherryvale 61, Uniontown 19
Doniphan West 69, Wetmore 20
Ell-Saline 45, Rural Vista 39
Eureka 77, Olpe 55
Frankfort 38, Linn 29
Northern Valley 39, Weskan 30
Prairie View 38, Wellsville 28
Remington 46, Sedgwick 25
Riley County 48, Mission Valley 23
St. James Academy 67, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
