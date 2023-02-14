BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 55, Canton Prep 54
Bay City John Glenn 65, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 52
Beal City 50, Remus Chippewa Hills 49
Bear Lake 56, Grand Traverse Academy 15
Brown City 60, Almont 50
Calhoun Christian 63, Burr Oak 56
Chassell 46, Republic-Michigamme 35
Croswell-Lexington 67, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 57
DeWitt 67, Lansing Everett 46
Dearborn Heights Star International 56, Michigan Math and Science 51
Detroit U-D Jesuit 66, Warren Fitzgerald 49
Dollar Bay 48, Calumet 41
Durand 57, Ortonville Brandon 53
East Lansing 51, Holt 41
Fennville 58, Covert 48
Frankfort 79, Brethren 45
Gaylord 54, Cheboygan 46
Hanover-Horton 72, Vandercook Lake Jackson 47
Holly 57, Birch Run 49
Ida 59, Jonesville 43
Lake Orion 54, Utica Ford 43
Lansing Waverly 72, Okemos 53
Lawrence 63, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 55
Lenawee Christian 73, Britton-Deerfield 56
Livingston Christian 62, Morrice 46
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 61, Warren Mott 58
Mason County Central 68, Onekama 51
Mellen, Wis. 65, Bessemer 46
Merritt Academy 64, Hope of Detroit 13
Niles Brandywine 85, Bloomingdale 37
Onaway 82, Rogers City 52
Ovid-Elsie 50, Corunna 33
Riverview 51, Wyandotte Roosevelt 27
Romeo 52, Sterling Heights Stevenson 45
Sanford-Meridian 54, Bad Axe 47
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 45, Hartford 41
Suttons Bay 76, Traverse City Christian 74
Tawas 63, Oscoda 43
Utica Eisenhower 71, Macomb Lutheran North 46
Wakefield-Marenisco 57, Ewen - Trout Creek 45
Webberville 54, Bath 52
White Cloud 68, Walkerville 25
Williamston 44, Flushing 42
Yale 73, Genesee 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.