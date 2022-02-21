GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 34, Hanover-Horton 33

Benzie Central 45, Suttons Bay 27

Brethren 46, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 26

Buchanan 42, Niles Brandywine 36

Calhoun Christian 68, Marshall Academy 13

Clarkston 47, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 29

Detroit Renaissance 48, Detroit Mumford 36

Dowagiac Union 29, South Haven 25

Sandusky 41, Harbor Beach 22

Sterling Heights Stevenson 66, Warren Mott 27

West Bloomfield 66, Birmingham Groves 13

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

