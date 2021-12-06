BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ardmore 57, Tanner 53

Auburn 64, Elmore County 41

Brantley 47, Opp 29

Caledonia, Miss. 49, Fayette County 44

Cordova 72, Dora 62, OT

Covenant Christian 63, Shoals Christian 24

Faith Academy 60, Citronelle 59

Falkville 79, Saint Bernard Prep 32

Florala 54, Ashford 38

Geneva 61, Rehobeth 44

John Carroll Catholic 67, Jemison 29

McGill-Toolen 69, Mary Montgomery 43

Montevallo 55, Prattville Christian Academy 49

Pike Road 58, St. James 41

Red Level 70, Pleasant Home 53

Robertsdale 35, Bayshore Christian 24

Sand Rock 78, Gaston 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

