BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 76, Bath Co. 45

Bracken Co. 88, Augusta 60

Corbin 106, Clay Co. 76

Great Crossing 108, Frankfort Christian 45

Heritage Christian Academy 78, Calvary Christian 60

Holmes 66, Dayton 62

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 78, Lou. Shawnee 40

Lou. Waggener 64, Highlands Latin 56

McCreary Central 59, Wayne Co. 52

Middlesboro 70, Knox Central 53

Pikeville 62, Johnson Central 46

Williamstown 85, Bellevue 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Butler Co. vs. Fort Campbell, ccd.

Hancock Co. vs. Frederick Fraize, ccd.

Hart Co. vs. LaRue Co., ccd.

Lou. Christian Academy vs. Lou. Male, ccd.

Western Hills vs. Lou. Eastern, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

