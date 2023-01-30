BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 76, Bath Co. 45
Bracken Co. 88, Augusta 60
Corbin 106, Clay Co. 76
Great Crossing 108, Frankfort Christian 45
Heritage Christian Academy 78, Calvary Christian 60
Holmes 66, Dayton 62
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 78, Lou. Shawnee 40
Lou. Waggener 64, Highlands Latin 56
McCreary Central 59, Wayne Co. 52
Middlesboro 70, Knox Central 53
Pikeville 62, Johnson Central 46
Williamstown 85, Bellevue 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Butler Co. vs. Fort Campbell, ccd.
Hancock Co. vs. Frederick Fraize, ccd.
Hart Co. vs. LaRue Co., ccd.
Lou. Christian Academy vs. Lou. Male, ccd.
Western Hills vs. Lou. Eastern, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
