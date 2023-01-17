BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appalachian 63, Victory Chr. 28

Archer, Ga. 50, Buckhorn 48

B.B. Comer 67, Winterboro 63

Blount 61, McIntosh 48

Brewbaker Tech 47, Andalusia 45

Brooks 45, Wilson 42

Carbon Hill 66, West Point 51

Carver-Birmingham 66, Jackson Olin 63

Central - Clay County 43, Randolph County 37

Clay-Chalkville 70, Etowah 49

Cordova 59, Hanceville 45

Covenant Christian 44, DeSoto Central, Miss. 38

DAR 67, Boaz 55

Dora 57, Cold Springs 28

Douglas 69, Brindlee Mountain 36

Elkmont 57, Clements 53

Gardendale 82, Holt 65

Geraldine 98, Valley Head 76

Glencoe 35, Southside-Gadsden 32

Good Hope 62, Decatur 51

Hatton 67, East Lawrence 49

Hazel Green 45, Columbia 39

Hillcrest 64, Haleyville 61

Hoover 78, Alexander, Ga. 57

Huffman 58, Midfield 46

J.F. Shields 46, McKenzie 43

Jasper 60, Russellville 53

Luverne 71, Goshen 44

Lynn 65, Vina 59

Marion County 81, Lamar County 64

Moody 62, Bibb County 59

New Hope 61, St. John Paul II Catholic 51

Norcross, Ga. 66, Thompson 51

Northridge 55, Chelsea 48

Opelika 65, LaFayette 55

Park Crossing 89, Calhoun 43

Paul Bryant 75, Parker 40

Piedmont 73, Pleasant Valley 50

Pinson Valley 60, Fairfield 56

Plainview 105, Ider 38

Saks 44, Weaver 30

Shades Valley 72, Minor 36

Spain Park 74, Hartselle 59

Springville 50, Brookwood 44

Sulligent 75, South Lamar 60

Sylacauga 57, Jemison 18

T.R. Miller 56, Flomaton 45

Talladega County Central 61, Fayetteville 53

University Charter 48, A.L. Johnson 38

Vestavia Hills 66, Muscle Shoals 58

Vincent 54, Altamont 49

Woodlawn 48, Center Point 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wadley vs. Woodland, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

