BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian 63, Victory Chr. 28
Archer, Ga. 50, Buckhorn 48
B.B. Comer 67, Winterboro 63
Blount 61, McIntosh 48
Brewbaker Tech 47, Andalusia 45
Brooks 45, Wilson 42
Carbon Hill 66, West Point 51
Carver-Birmingham 66, Jackson Olin 63
Central - Clay County 43, Randolph County 37
Clay-Chalkville 70, Etowah 49
Cordova 59, Hanceville 45
Covenant Christian 44, DeSoto Central, Miss. 38
DAR 67, Boaz 55
Dora 57, Cold Springs 28
Douglas 69, Brindlee Mountain 36
Elkmont 57, Clements 53
Gardendale 82, Holt 65
Geraldine 98, Valley Head 76
Glencoe 35, Southside-Gadsden 32
Good Hope 62, Decatur 51
Hatton 67, East Lawrence 49
Hazel Green 45, Columbia 39
Hillcrest 64, Haleyville 61
Hoover 78, Alexander, Ga. 57
Huffman 58, Midfield 46
J.F. Shields 46, McKenzie 43
Jasper 60, Russellville 53
Luverne 71, Goshen 44
Lynn 65, Vina 59
Marion County 81, Lamar County 64
Moody 62, Bibb County 59
New Hope 61, St. John Paul II Catholic 51
Norcross, Ga. 66, Thompson 51
Northridge 55, Chelsea 48
Opelika 65, LaFayette 55
Park Crossing 89, Calhoun 43
Paul Bryant 75, Parker 40
Piedmont 73, Pleasant Valley 50
Pinson Valley 60, Fairfield 56
Plainview 105, Ider 38
Saks 44, Weaver 30
Shades Valley 72, Minor 36
Spain Park 74, Hartselle 59
Springville 50, Brookwood 44
Sulligent 75, South Lamar 60
Sylacauga 57, Jemison 18
T.R. Miller 56, Flomaton 45
Talladega County Central 61, Fayetteville 53
University Charter 48, A.L. Johnson 38
Vestavia Hills 66, Muscle Shoals 58
Vincent 54, Altamont 49
Woodlawn 48, Center Point 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wadley vs. Woodland, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
