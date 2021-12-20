GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 57, Overlea 19

Bishop McNamara 62, Grandview, Colo. 47

Bohemia Manor 28, Elkton 24

Carver Arts & Tech 46, Randallstown 31

Catoctin 50, Brunswick 32

Catonsville 53, Dulaney 23

Edgewood 67, Dundalk 24

Harwood Southern 60, Arundel 57

Kent Island 56, Cambridge/SD 29

Nandua, Va. 42, Pocomoke 39

Old Mill 54, Severna Park 34

Patterson Mill 51, Havre de Grace 48

South River 39, Broadneck 28

Watkins Mill 47, Wheaton 27

Wicomico 41, Snow Hill 11

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

