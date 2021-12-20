GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 57, Overlea 19
Bishop McNamara 62, Grandview, Colo. 47
Bohemia Manor 28, Elkton 24
Carver Arts & Tech 46, Randallstown 31
Catoctin 50, Brunswick 32
Catonsville 53, Dulaney 23
Edgewood 67, Dundalk 24
Harwood Southern 60, Arundel 57
Kent Island 56, Cambridge/SD 29
Nandua, Va. 42, Pocomoke 39
Old Mill 54, Severna Park 34
Patterson Mill 51, Havre de Grace 48
South River 39, Broadneck 28
Watkins Mill 47, Wheaton 27
Wicomico 41, Snow Hill 11
