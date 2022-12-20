BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chino, Calif. 71, Pueblo Central 68
Glenwood Springs 58, Erie 41
Grandview 78, Basic, Nev. 43
Merino 61, Haxtun 59
Otay Ranch, Calif. 68, Overland 59
Rock Canyon 54, Pima, Ariz. 36
Roosevelt-Corona, Calif. 68, Valor Christian 63
Skyview 50, Conifer 37
Smoky Hill 85, Mesa Red Mountain, Ariz. 62
ThunderRidge 80, Tucson Salpointe, Ariz. 59
Wiggins 57, Dayspring Christian Academy 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
