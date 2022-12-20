BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chino, Calif. 71, Pueblo Central 68

Glenwood Springs 58, Erie 41

Grandview 78, Basic, Nev. 43

Merino 61, Haxtun 59

Otay Ranch, Calif. 68, Overland 59

Rock Canyon 54, Pima, Ariz. 36

Roosevelt-Corona, Calif. 68, Valor Christian 63

Skyview 50, Conifer 37

Smoky Hill 85, Mesa Red Mountain, Ariz. 62

ThunderRidge 80, Tucson Salpointe, Ariz. 59

Wiggins 57, Dayspring Christian Academy 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you