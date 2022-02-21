BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class C South=
Quarterfinal=
Dirigo 53, Carrabec 43
Monmouth Academy 50, St. Dominic Regional 47
Mt. Abram 87, Boothbay Region 58
Waynflete 44, Winthrop 26
Class D North=
Quarterfinal=
Machias 85, Jonesport-Beals 40
Schenck 42, Van Buren District 41
South Aroostook Community 81, Katahdin 39
Wisdom 46, Bangor Christian 44
Class D South=
Quarterfinal=
Pine Tree Academy 58, Islesboro Central 47
Valley 62, Rangeley Lakes Regional 27
