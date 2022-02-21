BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class C South=

Quarterfinal=

Dirigo 53, Carrabec 43

Monmouth Academy 50, St. Dominic Regional 47

Mt. Abram 87, Boothbay Region 58

Waynflete 44, Winthrop 26

Class D North=

Quarterfinal=

Machias 85, Jonesport-Beals 40

Schenck 42, Van Buren District 41

South Aroostook Community 81, Katahdin 39

Wisdom 46, Bangor Christian 44

Class D South=

Quarterfinal=

Pine Tree Academy 58, Islesboro Central 47

Valley 62, Rangeley Lakes Regional 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

