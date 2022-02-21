GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 37, Hills-Beaver Creek 23

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 70, Sacred Heart 29

Chaska 85, Minnehaha Academy 55

Concordia Academy 56, Cristo Rey Jesuit 31

Edgerton 57, Red Rock Central 48

LeSueur-Henderson 48, Hope Academy 24

Minneapolis South 54, Minneapolis Edison 19

Montevideo 58, Benson 19

Northern Freeze 55, Kittson County Central 50

Park (Cottage Grove) 53, Cretin-Derham Hall 36

Paynesville 48, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 36

Red Lake Falls 53, Win-E-Mac 39

Richfield 58, St. Paul Central 53

Sibley East 59, New Ulm Cathedral 50

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 80, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69

Southwest Minnesota Christian 75, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 41

Spectrum 64, North Lakes Academy 24

Springfield 72, Windom 66

St. Croix Prep 51, New Life Academy 48

Tri-City United 61, Mankato Loyola 21

United Christian 38, Legacy Christian 32

Virginia 77, Eveleth-Gilbert 32

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 52, Murray County Central 40

Willmar 73, Big Lake 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

BOLD vs. Sauk Centre, ppd.

Carlton vs. Two Harbors, ppd.

Hibbing vs. Superior, Wis., ppd.

Holy Angels vs. St. Paul Highland Park, ccd.

Norman County East vs. Hillcrest Lutheran, ccd.

Parkers Prairie vs. Sebeka, ccd.

Pelican Rapids vs. Thief River Falls, ppd.

