BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 56, Marine City 47

Bark River-Harris 57, Crystal Falls Forest Park 54

Battle Creek Central 89, Wayne Memorial 60

Beal City 49, Evart 44

Bridgeport 52, Maple City Glen Lake 36

Coleman 81, Ashley 33

Croswell-Lexington 67, Reese 51

Dearborn Divine Child 63, Detroit Mumford 50

Detroit Cass Tech 60, Jackson 39

Detroit Jalen Rose 68, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57

Gaylord 47, Cheboygan 41

Houghton Lake 52, Gladwin 46

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 67, Republic-Michigamme 34

Kalamazoo Central 64, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 59

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 64, Frankfort 38

Leroy Pine River 67, Farwell 33

Munising 72, Carney-Nadeau 41

Negaunee 43, Hancock 24

North Central 70, Rapid River 44

Norway 66, North Dickinson 19

Onaway 86, Wolverine 40

Oscoda 66, Lincoln-Alcona 48

Tawas 60, Midland Calvary Baptist 35

West Branch Ogemaw Heights 63, Pinconning 17

Rossford MLK Showcase=

Onsted 70, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 66, 2OT

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

