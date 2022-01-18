BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armada 56, Marine City 47
Bark River-Harris 57, Crystal Falls Forest Park 54
Battle Creek Central 89, Wayne Memorial 60
Beal City 49, Evart 44
Bridgeport 52, Maple City Glen Lake 36
Coleman 81, Ashley 33
Croswell-Lexington 67, Reese 51
Dearborn Divine Child 63, Detroit Mumford 50
Detroit Cass Tech 60, Jackson 39
Detroit Jalen Rose 68, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 57
Gaylord 47, Cheboygan 41
Houghton Lake 52, Gladwin 46
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 67, Republic-Michigamme 34
Kalamazoo Central 64, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 59
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 64, Frankfort 38
Leroy Pine River 67, Farwell 33
Munising 72, Carney-Nadeau 41
Negaunee 43, Hancock 24
North Central 70, Rapid River 44
Norway 66, North Dickinson 19
Onaway 86, Wolverine 40
Oscoda 66, Lincoln-Alcona 48
Tawas 60, Midland Calvary Baptist 35
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 63, Pinconning 17
Rossford MLK Showcase=
Onsted 70, Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 66, 2OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/