GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 70, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 19

Alton Marquette 46, Dwight 15

Amboy 40, Forreston 29

Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 40

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Yorkville Christian 31

Beecher 45, Momence 14

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 58, North Clay 52

Bensenville (Fenton) 83, Westmont 51

Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Teutopolis 45

Bridgeview AQSA 53, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 38

Century 55, Cobden 18

Chester 48, Red Bud 30

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 38

Colfax Ridgeview 49, Heyworth 23

Cullom Tri-Point 39, Illinois Lutheran 37

DeLand-Weldon 39, Calvary Christian Academy 19

Dieterich 44, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 29

Donovan 29, Kankakee Grace Christian 28

Downs Tri-Valley 53, Flanagan 35

DuQuoin 53, Sparta 23

El Paso-Gridley 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16

Fairfield 35, Hamilton County 29

Galesburg 60, Sterling 32

Gallatin County 69, Hardin County 35

Goreville 68, Johnston City 24

Grant 66, Grayslake North 50

Grant Park 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Herscher 36, Reed-Custer 31

Johnsburg 55, Lakes Community 38

Joliet West 62, Romeoville 59

Larkin 52, Harvest Christian Academy 30

Marshall 68, Red Hill 11

McGivney Catholic High School 36, Highland 31

Moweaqua Central A&M 50, Pawnee 34

Nashville 47, Carlyle 38

Nazareth 71, Hillcrest 35

Newton 34, Mt. Carmel 33

Nokomis 54, South Fork 37

Normal Community 51, Peoria Manual 11

Normal West 51, Springfield 47

O'Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 35

Okawville 51, Greenville 35

Olney (Richland County) 53, Casey-Westfield 23

Palestine-Hutsonville 43, Martinsville 12

Paris 61, Sullivan 23

Pecatonica 37, Dakota 29

Peotone 56, Coal City 15

Petersburg PORTA 48, Illini Central 14

Roanoke-Benson 32, Midland 18

Robinson 60, Lawrenceville 26

Rockridge 44, Orion 18

Seneca 55, Putnam County 45

Simeon 36, Hyde Park 14

South Beloit 25, Rockford Christian Life 19

Tolono Unity 43, Champaign St. Thomas More 27

Tremont 47, Midwest Central 46

Wethersfield 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 47

Wilmington 55, Manteno 30

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 44, Monmouth United 35

Woodlawn 66, Sandoval 43

CSE Tournament=

Lewistown 43, Liberty 21

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

