GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baxter 72, Saydel 32

Benton Community 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 42

Burlington Notre Dame 56, Washington 30

Calamus-Wheatland 39, Tipton 16

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 28

Clear Lake 55, Humboldt 38

Eagle Grove 41, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 73, Jackson County Central, Minn. 34

Forest City 59, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 19

Grundy Center 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 17

Highland, Riverside 47, Lone Tree 30

Hinton 66, Kingsley-Pierson 46

Knoxville 44, Pella Christian 34

Lisbon 46, North Cedar, Stanwood 34

Mount Ayr 59, Southwest Valley 33

Mount Pleasant 43, Holy Trinity 28

Nodaway Valley 73, Clarke, Osceola 18

Ottumwa 44, Burlington 20

Panorama, Panora 68, Greene County 15

Riceville 63, Janesville 26

Ridge View 55, Storm Lake 22

Sheldon 60, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, Ruthven-Ayrshire 27

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56, Atlantic 33

Sumner-Fredericksburg 51, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32

WACO, Wayland 42, Sigourney 32

West Monona 59, Cherokee, Washington 53

Williamsburg 40, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you