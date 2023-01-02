BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austintown Fitch 50, Warren Howland 29

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Jackson 63, OT

Cle. St. Ignatius 63, STVM 62

Danville 58, Groveport Madison Christian 53

Gorham Fayette 56, Morenci, Mich. 54

Holt, Mich. 54, Cle. VASJ 51

Marysville 72, Bellefontaine 49

New Matamoras Frontier 57, Beallsville 38

Pandora-Gilboa 66, Miller City 52

Zanesville Rosecrans 78, Fairfield Christian 52

2nd Annual New Years Bash=

Cin. Woodward 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51

Cols. Centennial 62, West 47

Lucas 69, Minster 60, OT

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 69, New Madison Tri-Village 63

Pataskala Licking Hts. 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you