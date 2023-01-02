BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Austintown Fitch 50, Warren Howland 29
Chillicothe Unioto 66, Jackson 63, OT
Cle. St. Ignatius 63, STVM 62
Danville 58, Groveport Madison Christian 53
Gorham Fayette 56, Morenci, Mich. 54
Holt, Mich. 54, Cle. VASJ 51
Marysville 72, Bellefontaine 49
New Matamoras Frontier 57, Beallsville 38
Pandora-Gilboa 66, Miller City 52
Zanesville Rosecrans 78, Fairfield Christian 52
2nd Annual New Years Bash=
Cin. Woodward 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51
Cols. Centennial 62, West 47
Lucas 69, Minster 60, OT
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 69, New Madison Tri-Village 63
Pataskala Licking Hts. 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
