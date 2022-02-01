GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 59, Neoga 57
Annawan 67, Monmouth United 34
Arcola 69, Argenta-Oreana 9
Aurora Central Catholic 53, Wheaton Academy 36
Barrington 54, Palatine 27
Beecher def. Donovan, forfeit
Biggsville West Central 55, Wethersfield 37
Breese Central 79, East Alton-Wood River 18
Brimfield 46, Elmwood 43
Burlington Central 49, Prairie Ridge 35
Catlin (Salt Fork) 38, Watseka (coop) 30
Century 67, Tamms (Egyptian) 13
Chatham Glenwood 46, Springfield Southeast 37
Christopher 44, Woodlawn 32
Clifton Central 46, Grant Park 41
Colfax Ridgeview 46, Eureka 44
Crystal Lake South 39, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 35
Deerfield 71, Grayslake North 23
Downs Tri-Valley 38, Lexington 34
Dunlap 53, Bloomington 46
Dupo 55, Steeleville 25
Durand 32, Warren 31
Earlville 47, Indian Creek 43
Effingham St. Anthony 59, North Clay 18
El Paso-Gridley 43, LeRoy 31
Elverado 46, Joppa 35
Evanston Township 66, Maine West 33
Evergreen Park 45, Chicago Christian 33
Fairfield 49, Eldorado 46
Flora 43, Edwards County 40
Freeburg 38, Columbia 33
Gallatin County def. Hardin County, forfeit
Galva 41, Stark County 12
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Richmond-Burton 21
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 4
Gillespie 50, Metro-East Lutheran 40
Glenbrook South 46, Rolling Meadows 44
Goreville 56, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 31
Greenfield-Northwestern 58, North Greene 31
Greenville 55, Centralia Christ Our Rock 49
Hall 53, Sterling Newman 38
Hamilton County 51, Carmi White County 37
Harrisburg 63, Murphysboro/Elverado 26
Havana 72, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 47
Henry 36, Putnam County 22
Heyworth 53, Fisher 38
Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 45, Lombard (CPSA) 15
Huntley 55, Hampshire 27
Johnston City 62, Bluford Webber 48
Kankakee Grace Christian 23, Illinois Lutheran 12
Knoxville 45, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 35
Lincoln Way West 57, Crete-Monee 44
Litchfield 47, North-Mac 30
Manteno 36, Morris 27
Marissa/Coulterville 37, New Athens 22
Mascoutah 70, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59
Mattoon 64, Olney (Richland County) 28
Midwest Central 58, Illini Central 22
Monticello 52, Pontiac 34
Morgan Park Academy 36, Mooseheart 21
Morrison 48, Monmouth-Roseville 40
Mt. Pulaski 61, Williamsville 52
Normal Community 76, Danville 35
Normal West 45, Fieldcrest 40
Okaw Valley 40, Blue Ridge 10
Okawville 62, Carlyle 39
Ottawa Marquette 54, Roanoke-Benson 37
Pana 79, Newton 24
Pearl City 42, Dakota 37
Peotone 64, Thornton Fractional South 42
Petersburg PORTA 67, Auburn 41
Providence 60, DePaul College Prep 42
Quincy Notre Dame 55, South Shelby, Mo. 53
Ridgewood 41, Francis Parker 11
River Ridge/Scales Mound 66, Shullsburg, Wis. 44
Riverdale 33, Orion 21
Robinson 71, Dieterich 51
Rockford Lutheran 57, Marengo 34
Schaumburg Christian 71, Yorkville Christian 67
Seneca 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 9
Serena 52, Newark 33
Sherrard 52, Erie/Prophetstown 14
Simeon 57, Payton 50
South County 53, Carlinville 43
Sparta 36, Red Bud 29
Springfield Lutheran 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 12
St. Joseph-Ogden 45, Rantoul 6
Stanford Olympia 60, Illinois Valley Central 36
Teutopolis 37, Breese Mater Dei 34
Tremont 56, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 23
Trenton Wesclin 45, Chester 39
Tri-County 49, ALAH 31
Triad 60, Granite City 33
Urbana University 49, Bloomington Christian 20
Vienna 64, Trico 31
Von Steuben 36, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 17
Waterloo 51, McGivney Catholic High School 44
Winnebago 61, Rockford Auburn 48
Lake Zurich Shootout=
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Ramsey 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Macomb vs. Liberty, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/