GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 59, Neoga 57

Annawan 67, Monmouth United 34

Arcola 69, Argenta-Oreana 9

Aurora Central Catholic 53, Wheaton Academy 36

Barrington 54, Palatine 27

Beecher def. Donovan, forfeit

Biggsville West Central 55, Wethersfield 37

Breese Central 79, East Alton-Wood River 18

Brimfield 46, Elmwood 43

Burlington Central 49, Prairie Ridge 35

Catlin (Salt Fork) 38, Watseka (coop) 30

Century 67, Tamms (Egyptian) 13

Chatham Glenwood 46, Springfield Southeast 37

Christopher 44, Woodlawn 32

Clifton Central 46, Grant Park 41

Colfax Ridgeview 46, Eureka 44

Crystal Lake South 39, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 48, Villa Grove/Heritage 35

Deerfield 71, Grayslake North 23

Downs Tri-Valley 38, Lexington 34

Dunlap 53, Bloomington 46

Dupo 55, Steeleville 25

Durand 32, Warren 31

Earlville 47, Indian Creek 43

Effingham St. Anthony 59, North Clay 18

El Paso-Gridley 43, LeRoy 31

Elverado 46, Joppa 35

Evanston Township 66, Maine West 33

Evergreen Park 45, Chicago Christian 33

Fairfield 49, Eldorado 46

Flora 43, Edwards County 40

Freeburg 38, Columbia 33

Gallatin County def. Hardin County, forfeit

Galva 41, Stark County 12

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 47, Richmond-Burton 21

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Danville (First Baptist Christian) 4

Gillespie 50, Metro-East Lutheran 40

Glenbrook South 46, Rolling Meadows 44

Goreville 56, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 31

Greenfield-Northwestern 58, North Greene 31

Greenville 55, Centralia Christ Our Rock 49

Hall 53, Sterling Newman 38

Hamilton County 51, Carmi White County 37

Harrisburg 63, Murphysboro/Elverado 26

Havana 72, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 47

Henry 36, Putnam County 22

Heyworth 53, Fisher 38

Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 45, Lombard (CPSA) 15

Huntley 55, Hampshire 27

Johnston City 62, Bluford Webber 48

Kankakee Grace Christian 23, Illinois Lutheran 12

Knoxville 45, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 35

Lincoln Way West 57, Crete-Monee 44

Litchfield 47, North-Mac 30

Manteno 36, Morris 27

Marissa/Coulterville 37, New Athens 22

Mascoutah 70, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 59

Mattoon 64, Olney (Richland County) 28

Midwest Central 58, Illini Central 22

Monticello 52, Pontiac 34

Morgan Park Academy 36, Mooseheart 21

Morrison 48, Monmouth-Roseville 40

Mt. Pulaski 61, Williamsville 52

Normal Community 76, Danville 35

Normal West 45, Fieldcrest 40

Okaw Valley 40, Blue Ridge 10

Okawville 62, Carlyle 39

Ottawa Marquette 54, Roanoke-Benson 37

Pana 79, Newton 24

Pearl City 42, Dakota 37

Peotone 64, Thornton Fractional South 42

Petersburg PORTA 67, Auburn 41

Providence 60, DePaul College Prep 42

Quincy Notre Dame 55, South Shelby, Mo. 53

Ridgewood 41, Francis Parker 11

River Ridge/Scales Mound 66, Shullsburg, Wis. 44

Riverdale 33, Orion 21

Robinson 71, Dieterich 51

Rockford Lutheran 57, Marengo 34

Schaumburg Christian 71, Yorkville Christian 67

Seneca 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 9

Serena 52, Newark 33

Sherrard 52, Erie/Prophetstown 14

Simeon 57, Payton 50

South County 53, Carlinville 43

Sparta 36, Red Bud 29

Springfield Lutheran 53, Raymond Lincolnwood 12

St. Joseph-Ogden 45, Rantoul 6

Stanford Olympia 60, Illinois Valley Central 36

Teutopolis 37, Breese Mater Dei 34

Tremont 56, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 23

Trenton Wesclin 45, Chester 39

Tri-County 49, ALAH 31

Triad 60, Granite City 33

Urbana University 49, Bloomington Christian 20

Vienna 64, Trico 31

Von Steuben 36, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 17

Waterloo 51, McGivney Catholic High School 44

Winnebago 61, Rockford Auburn 48

Lake Zurich Shootout=

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Ramsey 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Macomb vs. Liberty, ccd.

