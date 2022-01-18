GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 33, Wells 22

Benson 61, Jefferson PDX 46

David Douglas 47, Nelson 41

Faith Bible 69, Country Christian 66

Gervais 50, Culver 15

Harrisburg 43, Dayton 39, OT

Neah-Kah-Nie 34, Knappa 25

Roosevelt 82, Churchill 79

Santiam Christian 53, Douglas 47

Sheldon 55, Cleveland 37

Silverton 62, North Salem 14

South Wasco County 50, Dufur 47

Stayton 53, Sweet Home 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. Falls City, ccd.

Corvallis vs. West Albany, ccd.

Dallas vs. Crescent Valley, ccd.

North Bend vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Sutherlin vs. De La Salle, ccd.

Washougal, Wash. vs. Forest Grove, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

