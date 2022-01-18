GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 33, Wells 22
Benson 61, Jefferson PDX 46
David Douglas 47, Nelson 41
Faith Bible 69, Country Christian 66
Gervais 50, Culver 15
Harrisburg 43, Dayton 39, OT
Neah-Kah-Nie 34, Knappa 25
Roosevelt 82, Churchill 79
Santiam Christian 53, Douglas 47
Sheldon 55, Cleveland 37
Silverton 62, North Salem 14
South Wasco County 50, Dufur 47
Stayton 53, Sweet Home 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. Falls City, ccd.
Corvallis vs. West Albany, ccd.
Dallas vs. Crescent Valley, ccd.
North Bend vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Sutherlin vs. De La Salle, ccd.
Washougal, Wash. vs. Forest Grove, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/