BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora West 69, Atlas 59
Colorado Deaf and Blind School 60, Elbert 13
Eagle Ridge Academy 88, DSST: College View 16
Evergreen High School 42, Golden 41
Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Rampart 38
Green Mountain 78, Wheat Ridge 27
Haxtun 74, Otis 47
Littleton 65, D'Evelyn 53
Lotus School of Excellence 81, Aurora West 40
Monarch 67, Brighton 15
Overland 56, Cherokee Trail 55
Platte Canyon 61, Loveland Classical 32
Prairie View 72, Hinkley 66
Rangeview 83, Adams City 32
Sand Creek 77, Thomas Jefferson 63
Sanford 42, Monte Vista 31
Skyview 54, The Academy 50
Vista PEAK 56, Westminster 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/