BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora West 69, Atlas 59

Colorado Deaf and Blind School 60, Elbert 13

Eagle Ridge Academy 88, DSST: College View 16

Evergreen High School 42, Golden 41

Fountain-Fort Carson 61, Rampart 38

Green Mountain 78, Wheat Ridge 27

Haxtun 74, Otis 47

Littleton 65, D'Evelyn 53

Lotus School of Excellence 81, Aurora West 40

Monarch 67, Brighton 15

Overland 56, Cherokee Trail 55

Platte Canyon 61, Loveland Classical 32

Prairie View 72, Hinkley 66

Rangeview 83, Adams City 32

Sand Creek 77, Thomas Jefferson 63

Sanford 42, Monte Vista 31

Skyview 54, The Academy 50

Vista PEAK 56, Westminster 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

