PREP HOCKEY=

Herb Brooks Holiday Classic=

Gold=

First Round=

Duluth Marshall 5, Marshall 1

Luverne 2, River Lakes 0

Mankato East 3, Delano/Rockford Co-op 2

Mounds View/Irondale Co-op 3, Dodge County 1

Silver=

First Round=

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 2, Buffalo 0

Pine Area 4, Waconia 2

University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 6, Detroit Lakes 0

Western Wisconsin Co-Op, Wis. 3, North Shore Storm 2

Kaposia Classic=

First Round=

Edina 1, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1, OT

Roseville/Mahtomedi Co-op 3, Eagan 1

South St. Paul 9, Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 0

Woodbury 4, Elk river/Zimmerman Co-op 3

Walser Tournament=

First Round=

Andover 7, Moorhead 0

Edina 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 0

Holy Family Catholic 8, Wayzata 0

Minnetonka 3, Maple Grove 2

Warroad Invite=

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 4, Crookston 1

Warroad 10, Lakeville North 0

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you