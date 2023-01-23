BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyd County 57, Neligh-Oakdale 46

Cornerstone Christian 43, College View Academy 7

Lexington 60, Schuyler 45

Madison 48, Pender 35

North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 33

St. Mary's 53, Gregory, S.D. 50

Stuart 63, Burke, S.D. 20

Summerland 57, Plainview 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Gibbon 38

Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 33

Waverly 58, Bennington 42

Centennial Conference Tournament=

Boys Town 63, Bishop Neumann 49

Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Kearney Catholic 30

CRC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Cross County 55, East Butler 41

Osceola 64, Shelby/Rising City 38

Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=

Elkhorn 52, Blair 51

Norris 62, Elkhorn North 37

Frontier Tournament=

Parkview Christian 83, Whiting, Iowa 28

NCC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Arlington 23

Conestoga 36, Fort Calhoun 34

Douglas County West 56, Louisville 33

Syracuse 42, Yutan 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you