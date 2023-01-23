BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyd County 57, Neligh-Oakdale 46
Cornerstone Christian 43, College View Academy 7
Lexington 60, Schuyler 45
Madison 48, Pender 35
North Bend Central 56, Oakland-Craig 33
St. Mary's 53, Gregory, S.D. 50
Stuart 63, Burke, S.D. 20
Summerland 57, Plainview 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Gibbon 38
Wausa 56, Gayville-Volin, S.D. 33
Waverly 58, Bennington 42
Centennial Conference Tournament=
Boys Town 63, Bishop Neumann 49
Hastings St. Cecilia 32, Kearney Catholic 30
CRC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Cross County 55, East Butler 41
Osceola 64, Shelby/Rising City 38
Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament=
Elkhorn 52, Blair 51
Norris 62, Elkhorn North 37
Frontier Tournament=
Parkview Christian 83, Whiting, Iowa 28
NCC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Ashland-Greenwood 62, Arlington 23
Conestoga 36, Fort Calhoun 34
Douglas County West 56, Louisville 33
Syracuse 42, Yutan 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.