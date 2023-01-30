GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst County 64, Rustburg 14

Bluefield, W.Va. 47, Graham 35

Brunswick 58, Windsor 37

Carlisle 72, Piedmont Classical, N.C. 53

Centreville 52, James Madison 40

Christchurch 54, Rappahannock 34

Clover Hill def. Meadowbrook, forfeit

Glen Allen 63, Henrico 53

Grace Christian 46, United Christian Academy 32

Grundy 57, Tazewell 54

Highland-Warrenton 37, Foxcroft 26

Holston 47, Northwood 14

James Wood 72, Woodstock Central 60

Jamestown 61, Essex 29

K&Q Central 43, Colonial Beach 40

Kellam 65, Oscar Smith 42

Liberty Christian 64, Heritage (Lynchburg) 33

Liberty-Bedford 59, Brookville 34

Lloyd Bird 71, Central Virginia Home School 36

Nansemond River 41, Ocean Lakes 28

Norfolk Academy 42, Frank Cox 21

North Cross 45, Faith Christian-Roanoke 29

Oakton 36, Westfield 30

Patrick County 39, Radford 31

Poquoson 55, York 34

Saint James, Md. 42, Randolph-Macon Academy 35

Sherando 72, Fauquier 27

South Lakes 30, Chantilly 21

St. John Paul the Great 59, Oakcrest 35

St. Michael Catholic 37, Carmel 29

Union Grant, W.Va. 67, Highland-Monterey 29

Wakefield School 56, Quantico 8

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

