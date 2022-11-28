BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 52, Evanston Roycemore 20
Anna-Jonesboro 65, Hardin County 42
Aurora Math-Science 50, Mooseheart 25
Belvidere 45, Richmond-Burton 41
Benton 60, Johnston City 34
Carlyle 36, Greenville 32
Carmi White County 63, Du Quoin 52
Carterville 75, Steeleville 48
Chicago (Jones) 77, Juarez 30
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 57, DuSable 25
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 50, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 44
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 72, Northside Prep 56
Cissna Park 38, Georgetown La Salette 22
Danville Schlarman 58, ALAH 34
Durand 64, Milledgeville 59
Fithian Oakwood 51, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
Galatia 67, Gallatin County 58
Hamilton County 54, Goreville 46
Herrin 72, Cairo 23
Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 57, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 42
Kankakee 97, Chicago (Butler) 45
Leo 63, Bowen 26
Lombard (CPSA) 60, Horizon Science-Southwest 11
Lovejoy 62, Harrisburg 59
Manley 56, Chicago North Grand 38
Maryville Christian 59, Lebanon 28
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54, Camp Point Central 44
Murphysboro 52, Chester 36
Normal Community 66, Bloomington 39
Normal West 83, Bloomington Central Catholic 73
Pinckneyville 55, Nokomis 32
Plainfield South 73, Crete-Monee 45
Quad Cities 71, Morning Star, Iowa 35
Red Bud 57, Trico 34
Roxana 57, Calhoun 41
Westinghouse 75, Chicago (Ogden International) 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
