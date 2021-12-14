GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Colton 46, Regis 35
Corbett 71, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 30
Damascus Christian 42, Southwest Christian 10
Dayton 41, The Dalles 39
Gervais 51, Valley Catholic 42
Homedale, Idaho 53, Ontario 17
Nestucca 51, Portland Christian 30
Santiam Christian 45, Catlin Gabel 12
St. Paul 51, Perrydale 37
Taft 39, Riverdale 36
Tillamook 33, Elmira 27
Vernonia 41, Mannahouse Christian 10
Willamette Valley Christian 40, Oregon School for Deaf 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Linn vs. Mohawk, ccd.
Gresham vs. Estacada, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/