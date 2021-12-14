GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colton 46, Regis 35

Corbett 71, Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 30

Damascus Christian 42, Southwest Christian 10

Dayton 41, The Dalles 39

Gervais 51, Valley Catholic 42

Homedale, Idaho 53, Ontario 17

Nestucca 51, Portland Christian 30

Santiam Christian 45, Catlin Gabel 12

St. Paul 51, Perrydale 37

Taft 39, Riverdale 36

Tillamook 33, Elmira 27

Vernonia 41, Mannahouse Christian 10

Willamette Valley Christian 40, Oregon School for Deaf 11

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Linn vs. Mohawk, ccd.

Gresham vs. Estacada, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you