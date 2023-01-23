GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 8
Bishop Ireton 78, Bishop O'Connell 74
Brunswick Academy 40, Kenston Forest 35
Chelsea Academy 54, Holy Family 25
Christchurch 52, Grace Christian 11
Clarke County 40, East Rockingham 30
Cloudland, Tenn. 71, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27
Colonial Heights 62, Southampton 53
E.C. Glass 54, Liberty-Bedford 42
Falls Church 47, Mount Vernon 42
Grace Christian 23, Regents 11
Hayfield 66, Annandale 58
Heritage (Lynchburg) 45, Rustburg 40
Indian River 38, Booker T. Washington 35
Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst County 50
Liberty Christian 46, Brookville 27
Luray 43, Rappahannock County 39
Magna Vista 58, Tunstall 5
Mechanicsville High School 61, J.R. Tucker 21
North Cross 56, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33
Oakcrest 43, Fredericksburg Christian 40
Page County 60, Madison County 42
Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40
Roanoke Catholic 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 34
Sherando 67, Skyline 39
Windsor 65, Smithfield 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.