GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 63, Gateway Christian 8

Bishop Ireton 78, Bishop O'Connell 74

Brunswick Academy 40, Kenston Forest 35

Chelsea Academy 54, Holy Family 25

Christchurch 52, Grace Christian 11

Clarke County 40, East Rockingham 30

Cloudland, Tenn. 71, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 27

Colonial Heights 62, Southampton 53

E.C. Glass 54, Liberty-Bedford 42

Falls Church 47, Mount Vernon 42

Grace Christian 23, Regents 11

Hayfield 66, Annandale 58

Heritage (Lynchburg) 45, Rustburg 40

Indian River 38, Booker T. Washington 35

Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst County 50

Liberty Christian 46, Brookville 27

Luray 43, Rappahannock County 39

Magna Vista 58, Tunstall 5

Mechanicsville High School 61, J.R. Tucker 21

North Cross 56, Faith Christian-Roanoke 33

Oakcrest 43, Fredericksburg Christian 40

Page County 60, Madison County 42

Riverbend 51, Mountain View 40

Roanoke Catholic 42, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 34

Sherando 67, Skyline 39

Windsor 65, Smithfield 39

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

