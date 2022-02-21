BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackduck 66, Deer River 60

Grand Meadow 70, Mabel-Canton 56

Kingsland 64, Lanesboro 54

Kittson County Central 68, Roseau 61

La Crescent 60, Wabasha-Kellogg 49

LeRoy-Ostrander 64, Houston 29

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 66, Triton 60

Minneapolis North 100, Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 62

Mound Westonka 67, St. Peter 52

New Life Academy 70, St. Croix Prep 61

New Richland-H-E-G 80, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42

North Lakes Academy 87, LILA 70

Northern Freeze 76, Win-E-Mac 63

Schaeffer Academy 55, Blooming Prairie 45

St. Croix Lutheran 48, Nova Classical Academy 33

St. James Area 70, Madelia 69

United South Central 70, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 55

Winona Cotter 66, St. Charles 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cromwell vs. Mountain Iron-Buhl, ppd.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Ada-Borup, ppd.

Lakeview Christian Academy vs. Hope Academy, ccd.

Maple Lake vs. Holdingford, ppd.

Menahga vs. Pillager, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Staples-Motley vs. Rothsay, ccd.

Two Harbors vs. Carlton, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you