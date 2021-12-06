GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baldwin County 53, B.C. Rain 6

Brantley 57, Opp 17

Brilliant 59, Berry 28

Caledonia, Miss. 44, Fayette County 34

Dora 62, Cordova 25

Escambia County 52, Monroe County 41

Faith Academy 57, Citronelle 19

Faith Christian 51, Jacksonville Christian 44

Falkville 37, Saint Bernard Prep 21

Florala 48, Ashford 39

G.W. Long 67, Houston Academy 24

Georgiana 39, Straughn 22

Highland Home 36, Greenville 23

Jacksonville 41, Talladega 39

Jasper 47, Cold Springs 26

Jeff Davis 53, Sidney Lanier 10

John Carroll Catholic 58, Jemison 46

Muscle Shoals 65, Mars Hill Bible 41

Northside 31, Carbon Hill 30

Orange Beach 56, Elberta 28

Park Crossing 92, Bullock County 16

Pleasant Valley 51, Ragland 33

Prattville Christian Academy 81, Montevallo 24

Red Level 45, Pleasant Home 29

Sand Rock 87, Gaston 7

Shoals Christian 58, Covenant Christian 28

Smiths Station 31, Loachapoka 29

Southeastern 52, Donoho 16

St. James 44, Pike Road 42

St. Paul's 44, Saraland 32

Stanhope Elmore 52, Calera 51

Tanner 57, Ardmore 35

Tharptown 58, Belgreen 29

Vestavia Hills 85, Montgomery Academy 25

W.S. Neal 27, Excel 26

West Point 61, West Morgan 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

