GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin County 53, B.C. Rain 6
Brantley 57, Opp 17
Brilliant 59, Berry 28
Caledonia, Miss. 44, Fayette County 34
Dora 62, Cordova 25
Escambia County 52, Monroe County 41
Faith Academy 57, Citronelle 19
Faith Christian 51, Jacksonville Christian 44
Falkville 37, Saint Bernard Prep 21
Florala 48, Ashford 39
G.W. Long 67, Houston Academy 24
Georgiana 39, Straughn 22
Highland Home 36, Greenville 23
Jacksonville 41, Talladega 39
Jasper 47, Cold Springs 26
Jeff Davis 53, Sidney Lanier 10
John Carroll Catholic 58, Jemison 46
Muscle Shoals 65, Mars Hill Bible 41
Northside 31, Carbon Hill 30
Orange Beach 56, Elberta 28
Park Crossing 92, Bullock County 16
Pleasant Valley 51, Ragland 33
Prattville Christian Academy 81, Montevallo 24
Red Level 45, Pleasant Home 29
Sand Rock 87, Gaston 7
Shoals Christian 58, Covenant Christian 28
Smiths Station 31, Loachapoka 29
Southeastern 52, Donoho 16
St. James 44, Pike Road 42
St. Paul's 44, Saraland 32
Stanhope Elmore 52, Calera 51
Tanner 57, Ardmore 35
Tharptown 58, Belgreen 29
Vestavia Hills 85, Montgomery Academy 25
W.S. Neal 27, Excel 26
West Point 61, West Morgan 37
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/