GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 75, Alliance 31
Broken Bow 48, Grand Island Northwest 37
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Southern 27
Cornerstone Christian 46, Boys Town 27
Exeter/Milligan 41, Johnson County Central 19
Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Diller-Odell 36
Hartington-Newcastle 61, Walthill 39
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 31
Meridian 57, Pawnee City 15
Morrill 63, Creek Valley 10
Palmyra 42, Tri County 22
Silver Lake 44, Pleasanton 38
South Sioux City 62, Sioux City, West, Iowa 54
Summerland 52, Stuart 33
Wynot 53, Wausa 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.