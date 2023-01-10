GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 75, Alliance 31

Broken Bow 48, Grand Island Northwest 37

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 61, Southern 27

Cornerstone Christian 46, Boys Town 27

Exeter/Milligan 41, Johnson County Central 19

Falls City Sacred Heart 49, Diller-Odell 36

Hartington-Newcastle 61, Walthill 39

Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 31

Meridian 57, Pawnee City 15

Morrill 63, Creek Valley 10

Palmyra 42, Tri County 22

Silver Lake 44, Pleasanton 38

South Sioux City 62, Sioux City, West, Iowa 54

Summerland 52, Stuart 33

Wynot 53, Wausa 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

