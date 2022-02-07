GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Sectionals=

Semifinal=

Class 1A=

50. Culver=

Argos 61, Culver 25

Oregon-Davis 54, W. Central 38

57. Clay City=

Bloomfield 39, Clay City 24

N. Central (Farmersburg) 50, White River Valley 36

60. Waldron=

Jac-Cen-Del 48, Morristown 41

62. W. Washington=

W. Washington 37, Madison Shawe 23

63. N. Daviess=

Barr-Reeve 59, Washington Catholic 19

Vincennes Rivet 57, N. Daviess 18

64. Wood Memorial=

Dubois 36, Wood Memorial 24

Class 2A=

37. Cass=

Carroll (Flora) 52, Cass 37

Pioneer 51, Wabash 34

46. Crawford Co.=

Eastern (Pekin) 46, Providence 18

47. N. Knox=

N. Knox 39, Paoli 38

48. Forest Park=

Forest Park 37, Ev. Mater Dei 26

Southridge 47, Perry Central 25

Class 3A=

31. Washington=

Vincennes 61, Sullivan 42

Washington 64, Pike Central 21

Class 4A=

15. Jeffersonville=

Bedford N. Lawrence 61, Floyd Central 16

