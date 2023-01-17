GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 43, Rochester 39
Bellarmine Prep 49, Eastlake 45
Bellevue 58, Sammamish 42
Bonney Lake 65, Union 63
Camas 76, Tahoma 53
Chimacum 37, Granite Falls 32
Crosspoint Academy 51, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 11
Federal Way 53, Mount Tahoma 46
Forks 64, Onalaska 28
Glacier Peak 66, Enumclaw 38
Hazen 53, Thomas Jefferson 18
Heritage 76, Stevenson 26
Hudson's Bay 0, De La Salle, Ore. 0
Issaquah 49, Renton 39
Kentwood 47, Bethel 45
La Salle 53, Bear Creek School 23
Lakes 57, Clover Park 42
Mercer Island 52, Bainbridge 38
Mountain View 52, Centralia 40
Napavine 52, Adna 43
Newport-Bellevue 71, Holy Names 52
Seton Catholic 60, Ridgefield 45
Tumwater 39, Kelso 25
Woodinville 52, Sumner 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
