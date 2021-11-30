BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron-Westfield 58, Westwood, Sloan 55
Belle Plaine 55, Lone Tree 32
Burlington 52, Davenport, North 47
Clarinda 46, Nodaway Valley 28
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, Eagle Grove 28
Clarke, Osceola 79, Mount Ayr 43
Colfax-Mingo 59, Chariton 47
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43, North Tama, Traer 38
Denver 68, Crestwood, Cresco 50
Des Moines Christian 56, Carlisle 37
East Mills 60, Diagonal 33
English Valleys, North English 39, H-L-V, Victor 31
Fremont Mills, Tabor 56, Heartland Christian 27
Grinnell 81, South Tama County, Tama 40
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, AGWSR, Ackley 31
Indianola 76, North Polk, Alleman 66
Keota 52, Louisa-Muscatine 41
Lawton-Bronson 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52
MFL-Mar-Mac 87, Waukon 76
Madrid 74, Ankeny Christian Academy 50
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 80, Cedar Valley Christian School 14
Moravia 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 29
Ogden 56, Greene County 55
Rockford 70, Clarksville 49
South Hardin 39, West Marshall, State Center 33
Southwest Valley 58, Griswold 38
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, New Hampton 53
Underwood 66, Shenandoah 25
Urbandale 48, Lewis Central 42
Waterloo Christian School 40, West Central, Maynard 24
Wilton 66, Wapello 51
Winterset 69, Creston 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 4th.
