BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron-Westfield 58, Westwood, Sloan 55

Belle Plaine 55, Lone Tree 32

Burlington 52, Davenport, North 47

Clarinda 46, Nodaway Valley 28

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 61, Eagle Grove 28

Clarke, Osceola 79, Mount Ayr 43

Colfax-Mingo 59, Chariton 47

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 43, North Tama, Traer 38

Denver 68, Crestwood, Cresco 50

Des Moines Christian 56, Carlisle 37

East Mills 60, Diagonal 33

English Valleys, North English 39, H-L-V, Victor 31

Fremont Mills, Tabor 56, Heartland Christian 27

Grinnell 81, South Tama County, Tama 40

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 60, AGWSR, Ackley 31

Indianola 76, North Polk, Alleman 66

Keota 52, Louisa-Muscatine 41

Lawton-Bronson 68, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52

MFL-Mar-Mac 87, Waukon 76

Madrid 74, Ankeny Christian Academy 50

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 80, Cedar Valley Christian School 14

Moravia 61, Tri-County, Thornburg 29

Ogden 56, Greene County 55

Rockford 70, Clarksville 49

South Hardin 39, West Marshall, State Center 33

Southwest Valley 58, Griswold 38

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, New Hampton 53

Underwood 66, Shenandoah 25

Urbandale 48, Lewis Central 42

Waterloo Christian School 40, West Central, Maynard 24

Wilton 66, Wapello 51

Winterset 69, Creston 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

