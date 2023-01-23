GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beulah 53, Hazen 46

Bottineau 69, Velva 29

Central McLean 80, Flasher 33

Des Lacs-Burlington 48, Surrey 32

Grant County/Mott-Regent 61, Richardton-Taylor 47

Heart River 51, New England 49

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 52, Tioga 38

Napoleon/G-S 56, Herreid/Selby Area, S.D. 46

North Border 58, Drayton/Valley-Edinburg 41

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 65, Alexander 22

Sisseton, S.D. 62, Richland 33

South Border 76, North Central Co-Op, S.D. 68, OT

Thompson 62, East Grand Forks, Minn. 37

Wakpala, S.D. 54, Strasburg-Zeeland 23

