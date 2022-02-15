GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Northridge Prep 69, Westminster Christian 33

1A Brimfield Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Annawan 60, Princeville 58

Brimfield 60, Oneida (ROWVA) 37

Havana 61, Spoon River Valley 31

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Lewistown 41

1A Bunker Hill Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Dupo 46, Nokomis 33

Greenfield-Northwestern 53, Springfield Lutheran 30

Jacksonville Routt 61, South Fork 43

Okawville 77, Metro-East Lutheran 18

1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bridgeview AQSA def. Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago, forfeit

Christian Heritage 32, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 26

Hope Academy 87, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 0

Morgan Park Academy 76, St. Francis de Sales 22

Orr 73, Woodlands Academy 23

1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42, Urbana University 28

Champaign St. Thomas More 57, Decatur St. Teresa 44

Colfax Ridgeview 32, Cissna Park 16

LeRoy 38, Heyworth 29

Lexington 45, Grant Park 14

Mt. Pulaski 58, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28

Watseka (coop) 48, Kankakee Grace Christian 24

1A Forreston Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Galena 57, Fulton 18

1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Newark 53, Dwight 29

Ottawa Marquette 36, Henry 29

Serena 48, Midland 23

St. Bede 43, Earlville 39

1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bluford Webber 54, New Athens 31

Christopher 61, Edwards County 30

Gallatin County 55, Elverado 27

Goreville 73, Cairo 34

Mounds Meridian 50, Galatia 27

Pope County 55, Century 54

1A Tuscola Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Altamont 70, Farina South Central 48

Arcola 38, Armstrong 27

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 47, Cumberland 37

Effingham St. Anthony 49, Dieterich 30

Neoga 63, North Clay 53

Shiloh 74, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18

2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Chicago (Ogden International) 44, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 16

Latin 64, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 10

2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Canton 57, Tremont 41

Eureka 56, Midwest Central 52

Illinois Valley Central 47, Princeton 40

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Knoxville 39

Rockridge 63, Aledo (Mercer County) 39

Sherrard 72, Bureau Valley 22

2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Dyett 47, Dunbar 5

IC Catholic 59, Cristo Rey 16

Lisle 58, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 17

2A Johnsburg Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Aurora Central Catholic 44, Wheaton Academy 38

Johnsburg 45, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 36

Rock Falls 47, Rock Island Alleman 32

Rosary 55, Marengo 54, OT

Sandwich 43, St. Edward 36

Winnebago 78, Oregon 21

2A Monticello Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Fairfield 56, Newton 27

Pana 81, Monticello 53

Robinson 54, Flora 49

Teutopolis 60, Salem 15

2A Nashville Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Carterville 49, Vienna 37

DuQuoin 59, Massac County 55

Freeburg 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 33

2A Peotone Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Fairbury Prairie Central 62, Herscher 58

Fieldcrest 46, El Paso-Gridley 37

Fithian Oakwood 30, Bismarck-Henning 27

Kankakee (McNamara) 35, Gilman Iroquois West 33

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Hoopeston Area High School 24

Peotone 47, Wilmington 18

Seneca 48, Beecher 40

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Clifton Central 22

2A Waverly Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Alton Marquette 70, Piasa Southwestern 19

Camp Point Central 45, Petersburg PORTA 28

Illini West (Carthage) 47, Beardstown 14

Staunton 49, Pittsfield 44

3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, Jerseyville Jersey 40

East St. Louis 54, Taylorville 44

Effingham 52, Olney (Richland County) 41

Mount Vernon 63, Charleston 21

3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

De La Salle 78, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 33

St. Laurence 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 38

3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Carmel 72, Woodstock 15

Crystal Lake Central 47, Grayslake North 35

Deerfield 93, Crystal Lake South 40

Lake Forest 53, Wauconda 37

St. Viator 54, Antioch 38

Vernon Hills 43, Woodstock North 33

3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Crete-Monee 53, Thornton Fractional North 26

3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Geneseo 98, Streator 21

Morton 47, Richwoods 34

Peoria (H.S.) 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 37

Quincy Notre Dame 65, Dunlap 35

Rock Island 53, Ottawa 47

Washington 50, Metamora 49, OT

3A Lincoln Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bloomington 46, Normal West 43

Champaign Centennial 53, Champaign Central 39

Lincoln 71, Danville 27

Payson Seymour 68, Rantoul 26

3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Burlington Central 62, Belvidere 17

Lemont 41, Glenbard South 36

Montini 52, Hinsdale South 22

Providence 60, Aurora Math-Science 10

Rockford Boylan 53, Freeport 28

St. Francis 51, Bensenville (Fenton) 45

Sycamore 66, Rochelle 31

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Elmwood Park 43, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 22

4A Aurora (East) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Aurora (West Aurora) 69, Plainfield South 54

Naperville North 66, Metea Valley 38

4A Bartlett Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Geneva 75, West Chicago 23

Lake Park 48, Glenbard West 39

St. Charles East 56, Glenbard North 31

Wheaton North 63, Bartlett 19

Willowbrook 53, Conant 37

4A Bolingbrook Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Bolingbrook 85, Blue Island Eisenhower 6

Homewood-Flossmoor 77, Rich Township 31

Lincoln-Way East 42, Lockport 34

Thornwood 59, Thornton Fractional South 34

4A DeKalb Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Barrington 53, Streamwood 18

Hononegah 68, Machesney Park Harlem 52

Huntley 49, Rockford Jefferson 20

McHenry 51, Dundee-Crown 31

Rockford Auburn 68, DeKalb 49

Rockford Guilford 58, Hampshire 45

4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Loyola 66, Taft 27

Maine West 61, Maine East 43

4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Libertyville 50, Buffalo Grove 36

Prospect 64, Mundelein 20

Stevenson 66, Zion Benton 24

4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Minooka 60, Lincoln Way West 56

Normal Community 48, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21

4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Hinsdale Central 66, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 25

Kenwood def. Curie, forfeit

Whitney Young 93, Reavis 18

