GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Northridge Prep 69, Westminster Christian 33
1A Brimfield Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Annawan 60, Princeville 58
Brimfield 60, Oneida (ROWVA) 37
Havana 61, Spoon River Valley 31
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 63, Lewistown 41
1A Bunker Hill Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Dupo 46, Nokomis 33
Greenfield-Northwestern 53, Springfield Lutheran 30
Jacksonville Routt 61, South Fork 43
Okawville 77, Metro-East Lutheran 18
1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Bridgeview AQSA def. Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago, forfeit
Christian Heritage 32, Chicago (Lycee Francais) High School 26
Hope Academy 87, Chicago Our Lady of Tepeyac 0
Morgan Park Academy 76, St. Francis de Sales 22
Orr 73, Woodlands Academy 23
1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42, Urbana University 28
Champaign St. Thomas More 57, Decatur St. Teresa 44
Colfax Ridgeview 32, Cissna Park 16
LeRoy 38, Heyworth 29
Lexington 45, Grant Park 14
Mt. Pulaski 58, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 28
Watseka (coop) 48, Kankakee Grace Christian 24
1A Forreston Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Galena 57, Fulton 18
1A Hinckley (H.-Big Rock) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Newark 53, Dwight 29
Ottawa Marquette 36, Henry 29
Serena 48, Midland 23
St. Bede 43, Earlville 39
1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Bluford Webber 54, New Athens 31
Christopher 61, Edwards County 30
Gallatin County 55, Elverado 27
Goreville 73, Cairo 34
Mounds Meridian 50, Galatia 27
Pope County 55, Century 54
1A Tuscola Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Altamont 70, Farina South Central 48
Arcola 38, Armstrong 27
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 47, Cumberland 37
Effingham St. Anthony 49, Dieterich 30
Neoga 63, North Clay 53
Shiloh 74, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18
2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Chicago (Ogden International) 44, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 16
Latin 64, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 10
2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Canton 57, Tremont 41
Eureka 56, Midwest Central 52
Illinois Valley Central 47, Princeton 40
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Knoxville 39
Rockridge 63, Aledo (Mercer County) 39
Sherrard 72, Bureau Valley 22
2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Dyett 47, Dunbar 5
IC Catholic 59, Cristo Rey 16
Lisle 58, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 17
2A Johnsburg Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Aurora Central Catholic 44, Wheaton Academy 38
Johnsburg 45, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 36
Rock Falls 47, Rock Island Alleman 32
Rosary 55, Marengo 54, OT
Sandwich 43, St. Edward 36
Winnebago 78, Oregon 21
2A Monticello Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Fairfield 56, Newton 27
Pana 81, Monticello 53
Robinson 54, Flora 49
Teutopolis 60, Salem 15
2A Nashville Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Carterville 49, Vienna 37
DuQuoin 59, Massac County 55
Freeburg 44, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 33
2A Peotone Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Fairbury Prairie Central 62, Herscher 58
Fieldcrest 46, El Paso-Gridley 37
Fithian Oakwood 30, Bismarck-Henning 27
Kankakee (McNamara) 35, Gilman Iroquois West 33
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38, Hoopeston Area High School 24
Peotone 47, Wilmington 18
Seneca 48, Beecher 40
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Clifton Central 22
2A Waverly Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Alton Marquette 70, Piasa Southwestern 19
Camp Point Central 45, Petersburg PORTA 28
Illini West (Carthage) 47, Beardstown 14
Staunton 49, Pittsfield 44
3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 60, Jerseyville Jersey 40
East St. Louis 54, Taylorville 44
Effingham 52, Olney (Richland County) 41
Mount Vernon 63, Charleston 21
3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
De La Salle 78, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 33
St. Laurence 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 38
3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Carmel 72, Woodstock 15
Crystal Lake Central 47, Grayslake North 35
Deerfield 93, Crystal Lake South 40
Lake Forest 53, Wauconda 37
St. Viator 54, Antioch 38
Vernon Hills 43, Woodstock North 33
3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Crete-Monee 53, Thornton Fractional North 26
3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Geneseo 98, Streator 21
Morton 47, Richwoods 34
Peoria (H.S.) 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 37
Quincy Notre Dame 65, Dunlap 35
Rock Island 53, Ottawa 47
Washington 50, Metamora 49, OT
3A Lincoln Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Bloomington 46, Normal West 43
Champaign Centennial 53, Champaign Central 39
Lincoln 71, Danville 27
Payson Seymour 68, Rantoul 26
3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Burlington Central 62, Belvidere 17
Lemont 41, Glenbard South 36
Montini 52, Hinsdale South 22
Providence 60, Aurora Math-Science 10
Rockford Boylan 53, Freeport 28
St. Francis 51, Bensenville (Fenton) 45
Sycamore 66, Rochelle 31
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Elmwood Park 43, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 22
4A Aurora (East) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Aurora (West Aurora) 69, Plainfield South 54
Naperville North 66, Metea Valley 38
4A Bartlett Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Geneva 75, West Chicago 23
Lake Park 48, Glenbard West 39
St. Charles East 56, Glenbard North 31
Wheaton North 63, Bartlett 19
Willowbrook 53, Conant 37
4A Bolingbrook Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Bolingbrook 85, Blue Island Eisenhower 6
Homewood-Flossmoor 77, Rich Township 31
Lincoln-Way East 42, Lockport 34
Thornwood 59, Thornton Fractional South 34
4A DeKalb Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Barrington 53, Streamwood 18
Hononegah 68, Machesney Park Harlem 52
Huntley 49, Rockford Jefferson 20
McHenry 51, Dundee-Crown 31
Rockford Auburn 68, DeKalb 49
Rockford Guilford 58, Hampshire 45
4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Loyola 66, Taft 27
Maine West 61, Maine East 43
4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Libertyville 50, Buffalo Grove 36
Prospect 64, Mundelein 20
Stevenson 66, Zion Benton 24
4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Minooka 60, Lincoln Way West 56
Normal Community 48, Bradley-Bourbonnais 21
4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Hinsdale Central 66, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 25
Kenwood def. Curie, forfeit
Whitney Young 93, Reavis 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/