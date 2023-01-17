BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 64, Menahga 49

BOLD 66, Montevideo 60

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59, Lake of the Woods 52

Benson 69, Ortonville 58

Border West 77, Hancock 55

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, Sibley East 63

Caledonia 93, Dover-Eyota 53

Cambridge-Isanti 99, Big Lake 96

Canby 74, Wabasso 51

Chisago Lakes 65, Monticello 49

Christ's Household of Faith 62, Avail Academy 56

Dawson-Boyd 105, Renville County West 33

Ely 90, Cook County 45

Fertile-Beltrami 67, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57

Fillmore Central 80, St. Charles 36

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 79, LeSueur-Henderson 60

Goodhue 70, Kasson-Mantorville 41

Holdingford 69, Swanville 64

Holy Family Catholic 101, Minnehaha Academy 56

Hughes, Ga. 89, Glenville-Emmons 54

Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Medford 32

La Crescent 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

Lakeview 76, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 39

Lanesboro 89, Glenville-Emmons 54

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, Cleveland 34

Litchfield 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39

Mabel-Canton 57, Postville, Iowa 47

Mahnomen/Waubun 80, Red Lake 68

Mahtomedi 98, North St. Paul 52

Mankato East 88, Faribault 50

Mankato Loyola 68, Mayer Lutheran 60

Martin County West 80, St. James Area 75

Minneapolis Edison 85, Bloomington Kennedy 71

Minneapolis South 72, Robbinsdale Cooper 67

Mountain Iron-Buhl 86, Greenway 36

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 70, Madelia 41

New Ulm Cathedral 64, Nicollet 42

Paynesville 47, Melrose 44

Pine River-Backus 76, Mille Lacs Co-op 29

Royalton 72, Upsala 37

Rushford-Peterson 56, Lewiston-Altura 47

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Murray County Central 40

Sacred Heart 82, Stephen-Argyle 56

Spring Grove 69, Schaeffer Academy 37

St. Agnes 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 54

Tartan 52, Hudson, Wis. 47

Tri-City United 74, St. Clair 66

Two Harbors 85, Proctor 58

United South Central 78, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 30

West Central 77, Brandon-Evansville 44

Windom 72, Blue Earth Area 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, ccd.

Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you