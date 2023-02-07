BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 80, Louisa 51

Atlantic Shores Christian 87, Western Branch 84

Briar Woods 57, Stone Bridge 56

Charlottesville 70, Orange County 64

Chilhowie 58, Holston 43

Colonial Beach 60, West Point 23

Dominion 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 53

E.C. Glass 60, Brookville 30

Essex 75, Mathews 63

Faith Christian-Roanoke 71, Timberlake Christian 50

Floyd County 76, Patrick County 73

George Marshall 60, Yorktown 31

Grassfield 66, Lakeland 60

Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Liberty-Bedford 35

Highland Springs 81, Prince George 40

Hopewell 86, Colonial Heights 69

James River 79, Clover Hill 77

Jefferson Forest 68, Rustburg 45

John Champe 54, Broad Run 53

Kenston Forest 68, Williamsburg Christian Academy 59

Langley 84, Herndon 53

Liberty Christian 52, Amherst County 48

Loudoun County 66, Rock Ridge 47

Loudoun Valley 64, Lightridge 63

Middlesex 96, Gloucester 69

Monticello 62, Goochland 60

Northumberland 69, K&Q Central 39

Page County 61, Mountain View 55

Potomac Falls 64, Independence 51

Ridgeview Christian 33, United Christian Academy 31

Roanoke Catholic 77, North Cross 42

Sherando 73, John Handley 71

Steward School 87, Christchurch 55

Stuart Hall 62, Massanutten Military 44

Tandem Friends School 72, Quantico 29

The New Community School 77, Grove Avenue Baptist 45

Thomas Dale 55, Cosby 44

Tuscarora 81, Park View-Sterling 25

Union 44, Ridgeview 20

Western Albemarle 80, Fluvanna 63

Woodgrove 61, Riverside 51

Word of Life 70, Lanham Christian, Md. 65

