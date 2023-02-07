BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 80, Louisa 51
Atlantic Shores Christian 87, Western Branch 84
Briar Woods 57, Stone Bridge 56
Charlottesville 70, Orange County 64
Chilhowie 58, Holston 43
Colonial Beach 60, West Point 23
Dominion 73, Heritage (Leesburg) 53
E.C. Glass 60, Brookville 30
Essex 75, Mathews 63
Faith Christian-Roanoke 71, Timberlake Christian 50
Floyd County 76, Patrick County 73
George Marshall 60, Yorktown 31
Grassfield 66, Lakeland 60
Heritage (Lynchburg) 67, Liberty-Bedford 35
Highland Springs 81, Prince George 40
Hopewell 86, Colonial Heights 69
James River 79, Clover Hill 77
Jefferson Forest 68, Rustburg 45
John Champe 54, Broad Run 53
Kenston Forest 68, Williamsburg Christian Academy 59
Langley 84, Herndon 53
Liberty Christian 52, Amherst County 48
Loudoun County 66, Rock Ridge 47
Loudoun Valley 64, Lightridge 63
Middlesex 96, Gloucester 69
Monticello 62, Goochland 60
Northumberland 69, K&Q Central 39
Page County 61, Mountain View 55
Potomac Falls 64, Independence 51
Ridgeview Christian 33, United Christian Academy 31
Roanoke Catholic 77, North Cross 42
Sherando 73, John Handley 71
Steward School 87, Christchurch 55
Stuart Hall 62, Massanutten Military 44
Tandem Friends School 72, Quantico 29
The New Community School 77, Grove Avenue Baptist 45
Thomas Dale 55, Cosby 44
Tuscarora 81, Park View-Sterling 25
Union 44, Ridgeview 20
Western Albemarle 80, Fluvanna 63
Woodgrove 61, Riverside 51
Word of Life 70, Lanham Christian, Md. 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
