GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brilliant 70, Phillips-Bear Creek 40

Chilton County 62, Billingsley 31

Choctaw County 51, R.C. Hatch 36

Cold Springs 60, Cordova 25

Daleville 63, Emmanuel Christian 16

Escambia County 40, B.C. Rain 26

Fayetteville 55, Alabama School for the Deaf 27

Headland 56, Dale County 33

Lauderdale County 74, Central-Florence 25

Lee-Huntsville 41, Columbia 35

Luverne 56, Paxton, Fla. 32

New Site, Miss. 70, Belgreen 44

Northside Methodist 47, Kinston 27

Parker 59, Spain Park 15

Red Level 65, Monroe County 52

Samson 65, Slocomb 8

Satsuma 71, Elberta 9

Skyline 58, Ider 41

St. Paul's 47, Orange Beach 44

Sylvania 73, DAR 54

Theodore 41, Spanish Fort 33

Vestavia Hills 76, Pelham 44

Vina 49, Cherokee 19

Westminster School at Oak Mountain 46, Thorsby 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alabama Sch. of Math & Science vs. Mobile Christian, ccd.

DAR vs. Etowah, ccd.

Jacksonville vs. Piedmont, ccd.

