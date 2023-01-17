BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Macksville 55, Minneapolis 47
Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, Wichita Sunrise 51
Burrton Tournament=
First Round=
Inman 63, Burrton 27
Pretty Prairie 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 46
Canton-Galva Tournament=
First Round=
Ell-Saline 59, Wichita Home School 56
Wichita Classical 66, Sedgwick 24
Halstead Tournament=
First Round=
Andale 45, Garden Plain 33
Hoisington Tournament=
First Round=
Ellinwood 89, Otis-Bison 28
Pratt 71, Victoria 38
Mid-Continent League Tournament=
Hill City 59, Oakley 44
Phillipsburg 44, Trego 40
Russell 39, Norton 33
Nemaha Central Tournament=
St. Mary's 72, Hiawatha 55
Northern Plains League Tournament=
Lakeside 58, Wilson 40
Southeast Tournament=
First Round=
College Heights Christian, Mo. 66, Erie 33
Parsons 69, Southeast 34
Riverton 53, Baxter Springs 41
Sterling Tournament=
First Round=
Scott City 69, Lyons 31
Tonganoxie Tournament=
First Round=
Tonganoxie 36, Holton 29
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Hanover 43, Centralia 40
Uniontown Tournament=
KC Christian 59, Jayhawk Linn 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
