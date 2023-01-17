BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Macksville 55, Minneapolis 47

Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, Wichita Sunrise 51

Burrton Tournament=

First Round=

Inman 63, Burrton 27

Pretty Prairie 50, Hutchinson Central Christian 46

Canton-Galva Tournament=

First Round=

Ell-Saline 59, Wichita Home School 56

Wichita Classical 66, Sedgwick 24

Halstead Tournament=

First Round=

Andale 45, Garden Plain 33

Hoisington Tournament=

First Round=

Ellinwood 89, Otis-Bison 28

Pratt 71, Victoria 38

Mid-Continent League Tournament=

Hill City 59, Oakley 44

Phillipsburg 44, Trego 40

Russell 39, Norton 33

Nemaha Central Tournament=

St. Mary's 72, Hiawatha 55

Northern Plains League Tournament=

Lakeside 58, Wilson 40

Southeast Tournament=

First Round=

College Heights Christian, Mo. 66, Erie 33

Parsons 69, Southeast 34

Riverton 53, Baxter Springs 41

Sterling Tournament=

First Round=

Scott City 69, Lyons 31

Tonganoxie Tournament=

First Round=

Tonganoxie 36, Holton 29

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Hanover 43, Centralia 40

Uniontown Tournament=

KC Christian 59, Jayhawk Linn 47

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you