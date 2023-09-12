PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Freeman def. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 25-17, 25-13

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-6, 25-5, 0-0

Johnson County Central def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 26-28, 25-15

Louisville def. Nebraska City, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22

Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15

Meridian def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11

Palmyra def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18

Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13

Tri County def. Southern, 25-12, 25-10

Bloomfield Triangular=

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-17, 25-14

Madison def. Neligh-Oakdale, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22

Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23

Boys Town Triangular=

College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-15

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-19

Heartland Christian, Iowa def. College View Academy, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22

Norton Community Triangular=

Goodland, Kan. def. McCook, 25-19, 10-25, 25-17

Norton, Kan. def. McCook, 25-22, 25-13

Ord Triangular=

Ord def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-7

Ord def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-15

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18

