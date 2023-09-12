PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Freeman def. Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 25-17, 25-13
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Lewiston, 25-6, 25-5, 0-0
Johnson County Central def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 26-28, 25-15
Louisville def. Nebraska City, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22
Medicine Valley def. Creek Valley, 25-12, 25-22, 25-15
Meridian def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 24-26, 25-16, 25-11
Palmyra def. Diller-Odell, 25-21, 25-18
Tri County Northeast def. Omaha Nation, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13
Tri County def. Southern, 25-12, 25-10
Bloomfield Triangular=
Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-17, 25-14
Madison def. Neligh-Oakdale, 17-25, 25-15, 25-22
Neligh-Oakdale def. Bloomfield, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23
Boys Town Triangular=
College View Academy def. Boys Town, 25-11, 25-15
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-16, 25-19
Heartland Christian, Iowa def. College View Academy, 17-25, 25-22, 25-22
Norton Community Triangular=
Goodland, Kan. def. McCook, 25-19, 10-25, 25-17
Norton, Kan. def. McCook, 25-22, 25-13
Ord Triangular=
Ord def. Gibbon, 25-11, 25-7
Ord def. Ravenna, 25-10, 25-15
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
