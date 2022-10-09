Monday, Oct. 10
NFL

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you